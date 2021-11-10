Live streaming just became more interactive and accessible, thanks to Seattle minority-owned business Zeacon

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Zeacon unveiled its revolutionary new live streaming platform inspired by their mission to change the way human beings interact by intelligently connecting communities. Zeacon Live Studio encourages interaction through its patent-pending technology. Viewers are able to interact with the stream's content through various features including donations, chat, and the platform's marquee differentiator, in-stream video interactivity – simply called "drag and drop."

"In the digital transformation of our daily interactions, we all lost something very important: genuine human engagement," said Kris Naidu, who founded Zeacon as a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) just before the pandemic. "Our technology is designed to bring back and inspire authentic community connections through meaningful real-time interactions and innovative features."

Having delivered countless livestreams for Fortune 500 companies and Seattle-based non-profits like Amazon, Activision, Fulcrum Foundation, and Friends of The Children, Zeacon has incorporated many customer-sourced features and capabilities to launch a powerful application that organizations can depend on for their live streaming needs.

Unparalleled interactivity features for everyone

Aiming to take the confusion out of live streaming events, Zeacon Live Studio is amazingly simple to use. Producers can schedule and share a livestream, then click 'go live' when they are ready. When a participant from the audience wants to join a conversation with the host, all they have to do is raise their hand to join the queue and the producer can drag and drop them on screen. By activating the donation button, hosts can seamlessly fundraise directly from their audience. With the click of a button, viewers can give to any cause the host is promoting, without getting pulled over to different tabs or leaving the live stream.

The ease-of-use perks continue with Zeacon Live Studio not requiring any software to download or app to install – it runs straight from your browser. Not only does the Zeacon Live Studio live feed play on any browser, but producers can also multi-stream the broadcast to their social media accounts to reach a larger audience.

Pricing and Availability

Zeacon Live Studio (beta) is available to the U.S. public starting November 9th, 2021, with 4 different plans, ranging from a free plan to enterprise-grade solutions for companies with large streaming needs.

About Zeacon: Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) and MBE that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds through technology. Zeacon's solutions include virtual world services and a live streaming platform that is interactive, e-commerce, and donation based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformations and provide immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.

