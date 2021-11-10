NPHI Summit Sets Agenda for the Future of Hospice Care

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), the US' largest collaborative of not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers, virtually gathered more than 240 leaders from across the country at its fifth annual summit, Leading into the Future – the Road Ahead.

National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)

"NPHI serves as the national voice for the future of hospice, palliative, and advanced illness care, in-step with and on behalf of our not-for-profit, mission-driven membership," said Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO of NPHI. "As deaths caused by COVID-19 continue to surge, our mission to ensure that everyone dies with dignity, respect, and the best quality of care has never been more important."

The 2021 Annual Summit kicked off NPHI's celebration of National Hospice and Palliative Care Month and covered key topics in the space, including overcoming workforce challenges, developing payer-provider partnerships, and navigating a healthcare landscape transformed by the pandemic. Over the course of the three-day summit, participants heard from numerous leaders and experts, including keynotes from:

Jay Bhatt , DO, MPH, MPA, Chief Clinical Product Officer & Medical Director, Medical Home Network

Amitha Kalaichandran, MD, MHS, CPH, epidemiologist, physician, writer, and health-tech consultant

Cheryl Woodson , MD, FACP, AGSF, CHCQM, Geriatrician

Bruce Pyenson , Principal and Consulting Actuary, Milliman/Commissioner of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC)

Senator Sherrod Brown (D- Ohio )

"Hospice is a part of a larger integrated thinking approach about population health, performance improvement, diffusion of proven innovation, and workforce capacity," said Dr. Jay Bhatt, Chief Clinical Product Officer and Medical Director, Medical Home Network. "Thanks to organizations like NHPI, resources are available to help organizations provide better care to patients with the dignity and respect they deserve."

The 2021 Annual Summit was presented by DeltaCare Rx, and sponsored by an interdisciplinary group of organizations including StateServ, Homecare Homebase, Morgan Lewis, Capstone HME, Netsmart, CarePartners, Enclera Pharmacia, Brown & Brown Insurance, OnePoint Patient Care, Healthsperien, Partner Plus Media, Qualis, Tapcloud, and Trella Health.

"We are immensely grateful to the amazing sponsors and speakers who made this Summit possible," said Carole Fisher, President of NPHI. "We are in awe of how our members are continuing to provide the best possible care to patients and their families throughout this difficult time and we look forward to the work ahead."

The 2022 Annual Summit will be held April 14-16 in Orlando, Florida.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a collaborative of 80+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values and preferences. Representing providers from 31 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. www.nphi.info

