PanelClaw Receives Bankability Approval from DNV North America's #1 Flat Roof Racking Provider is the First in the C&I PV Sector to Undertake the Rigorous Independent Bankability Technology and Operational Assessment: Commits to Annual Assessments

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PanelClaw , the largest supplier of flat roof solar mounting systems in the U.S., has undergone a rigorous, independent technology and operational assessment of its industry-leading flat roof solar P.V. mounting system platform, clawFR(R). The assessment, undertaken by DNV , a leading independent expert in assurance and risk management, is the first undertaken in the flat roof racking sector. DNV studied the technical aspects of PanelClaw's clawFR mounting system, as well as manufacturing, quality, and related business systems. This effort was undertaken to provide even more confidence to customers of the quality and reliability of clawFR and will prove helpful in securing financing and insurance for commercial rooftop installations.

"As the industry leader in flat roof racking, we continue to look for ways to help our customers accelerate the adoption of flat roof P.V. This report will make it easier and cheaper to finance and insure projects built with clawFR," said Costa Nicolaou, CEO of PanelClaw. "The North American rooftop sector is poised for explosive growth in this decade. That growth requires solar mounting hardware that is reliable, durable, and bankable. Not only are we the first in the flat roof sector to deliver a bankability report, but I'm committing to doing new reports every year moving forward."

The bankability evaluation lasted four months and involved a detailed assessment, including significant sharing of test reports, testing methodologies, trade secrets, installation manuals, and other pertinent information with DNV.

Stijn Vos, CEO of ESDEC Solar Group, PanelClaw's parent company, adds, "the C&I sector continues to mature globally, and as part of this maturation we will continue to demonstrate to our customers around the world that our brands deliver the most bankable and insurable products. I commend the PanelClaw team for leading the way."

PanelClaw is the number one flat roof racking provider in North America, with deployments on over 10,000 projects totaling more than 2GW in more than 35 countries worldwide. The company's clawFR Product Platform allows faster build speeds, more design options, and intelligent O&M features.

About PanelClaw

PanelClaw, an Esdec Company, is the #1 U.S. supplier of photovoltaic mounting systems for flat roof applications. Every PanelClaw flat roof system is backed by a state-of-the-art testing and certification program and engineered to deliver superior design flexibility and ease of installation. With millions of solar panels deployed on flat roofs worldwide and an unparalleled reliability track record, PanelClaw is committed to advancing safety and performance standards while delivering the lowest life-cycle cost to every partner. PanelClaw's exclusive focus on flat roof structures has allowed it to become the most trusted and respected flat roof structures provider in the U.S., with over 2 Gigawatts of flat roof deployed.

