Scrible Partners with Clever to Give Schools Seamless Access to the "Super App" for Research and Writing

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrible, a modern research and writing platform for students, teachers and librarians, announced today a new partnership with Clever, the most widely used single sign-on (SSO) portal in K12 schools nationwide.

With this agreement, schools using Scrible will have access to rostering and single sign-on through the Clever platform at no additional cost.

Educators and students historically use multiple apps to curate, annotate, cite and write. Scrible consolidates those tools in one place, streamlining the workflow to help students stay organized and help educators easily access student work and provide timely feedback on it.

"Educators can now access Scrible via Clever to make teaching and learning of the research and writing process easier. When you combine Scrible's many features with Clever's rostering and single sign-on capabilities, the workflow becomes even more united," said Victor Karkar, Co-founder and CEO of Scrible.

The partnership will provide K12 schools and administrators with secure and seamless access to Scrible's platform. Students and teachers can be automatically added to rosters, receive updates and log into Scrible through Clever, allowing them to start using the platform without having to worry about managing login information.

"It's never been more important for students to build digital literacy skills. That's why I'm so excited to have Scrible on the Clever platform; so schools can easily bring fantastic research and writing tools into their classrooms," said Dan Carroll, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Clever.

About Scrible

Scrible is a comprehensive online platform tackling the huge research and writing skills crisis undermining students' college and career readiness. Scrible helps students curate, annotate and collaborate on texts and supports writing with citation capture, bibliography and outline editors and word processor integration. Easy access to student work and real-time progress data enables educators to provide timely feedback and personalize instruction for each student. Learn more at scrible.com.

About Clever

Clever is on a mission to unlock new ways to learn for all students. More than 65% of U.S. K-12 schools now use Clever to simplify access and improve engagement with digital learning. With our free platform for schools and a network of leading application providers, we're committed to advancing educational equity. Clever has offices in San Francisco, CA and Durham, NC but you can visit us at clever.com anytime.

