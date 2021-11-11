Bill Brown Ford Expands Commitment To Help Veterans Succeed With Donation To Michigan Non-profit Vets Returning Home

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day, Bill Brown Ford is expanding its long-term commitment to help local Veterans get the support they need for a successful future with a $10,000 donation to the non-profit, Vets Returning Home. The much-needed funding will be used to support the delivery of the organization's wrap-around assistance and training to Veterans at their facility in Roseville, MI.

Matt Garchow, Vehicles Sales Manager at Bill Brown Ford, presented the Founder of Vets Returning Home Sandy Bower with a $10,000 donation this Veterans day, 11/11/2021.

Vets Returning Home transitions an average of 250 Veterans each year back into society by providing resources and skills they need to thrive.

Matt Garchow, Vehicles Sales Manager at Bill Brown Ford, presented the Founder of Vets Returning Home Sandy Bower with a $10,000 donation today. Sandy Bower, "the support we receive from community partners like Bill Brown Ford is a blessing. It gives us the ability to keep our doors open to serve our Veterans." The non-profit will use the funds for their on-site efforts, including medical assistance, employment readiness training, job placement aid, disability benefit, legal support, and life skills training.

"Through our Bill Brown Cares program, we are committed to supporting local organizations that provide an essential service to residents of our community," commented Matt Garchow. There is no better example of a non-profit making a positive difference for the Veterans in our community than Vets Returning Home. It is truly an honor to support them."

VETS RETURNING HOME

Roseville, MI, non-profit dedicated to ending chronic homelessness in military veterans. Supporting an average of 250 Veterans each year, their 11,000 sq ft facility is the only one of its kind in Oakland and Macomb counties. Along with providing emergency shelter, their program has expanded to include a career closet, food pantry, furniture bank, and a vehicle donation program for local veterans in need.

ABOUT BILL BROWN FORD

Bill Brown Ford is the #1 volume Ford dealership in Michigan and a passionate community partner proudly brightening futures for those at-risk in our community with a dedicated focus on Livonia, MI and Metro Detroit. Through Bill Brown Cares, the dealership extends their future-focused ethos to the community to ensure a successful future for those in need. Specifically, Bill Brown Ford partners with organizations that feed, educate, and improve the health and welfare of our community.

