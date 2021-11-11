Fortem Technologies Announces SkyDome System Long-Range Drone Mitigation at Dubai Airshow

Fortem's CEO Timothy Bean to speak on counter-UAS at the USA Partnership Pavilion and on a Boeing panel at the show

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortem Technologies , leaders in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, today announced its participation at this year's Dubai Airshow , taking place November 14-18, in tandem with the release of SkyDome® System 3.7, which now commands the furthest distance for safely stopping an autonomous drone threat approaching a protected venue, campus, or metro region.

"Fortem's latest software release further enhances the capability to protect our US and allied government customers from hostile drone attacks," says Major General, USA (Ret.) Clay M. Hutmacher. "As the recent attack on the Iraqi Prime Minister shows, drones pose a significant and growing threat to all peace-loving people."

On Monday, November 15 at 2 p.m. at the Forum within the USA Partnership Pavilion, Fortem's CEO, Timothy Bean, will be speaking on counter-drone capabilities and lessons learned from their deployments. On November 16 at 10:45 a.m. at Vista, Timothy will speak on a keynote panel, sponsored by Boeing, about how to build a successful company through large strategic partnerships.

"The SkyDome System naturally evolves to safely defeat larger and multiple targets where other systems are limited by cost, size, power, range, safety, or single drone targeting," said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. "This 3.7 update is an example of that natural evolution where updates are added to a fundamentally disruptive autonomous architecture to create real, viable, ongoing solutions to the evolving drone threat."

At the show, Fortem will be officially announcing the release of SkyDome System 3.7 which further extends Fortem's leading long range end-to-end drone mitigation solution. SkyDome System 3.7 adds longer range target validation and implementation of additional unique urban clutter suppression algorithms. This update enables the defeat of low flying targets at longer ranges in urban and other highly-cluttered environments.

The Fortem SkyDome System consists of a low cost and small form factor family of TrueView® radar, the world's most advanced low SWAP-C radar system with AI on the edge technology for detecting, tracking, and classifying multiple simultaneous small, low to the ground airborne objects; and the Fortem DroneHunter®, which autonomously pursues, captures, and tows away dangerous or malicious drones with no collateral damage. DroneHunter can now effectively be sent to safely defeat and intercept threats up to three times further than competing C-UAS solutions.

SkyDome System 3.7 also pairs DroneHunter's extensive mitigation range with a long-range camera option that extends the ability to validate a target visually. While many competing drone solutions utilize camera systems that only have a ~30X zoom, SkyDome System 3.7 offers visual validation up to three times further utilizing an 88X zoom camera. In conjunction with Fortem TrueView radar, this enhanced visual validation range now allows Fortem to boast one of the longest end-to-end detection, validation, and mitigation ranges in the industry.

SkyDome System 3.7 also introduces urban clutter suppression algorithms which allows the system to accurately view threatening drones in urban and other high clutter environments.

"The urban clutter suppression algorithms leverage the massive parallel processing capability in each TrueView sensor to effectively detect drones and enable mitigation at long range of low flying targets," says Adam Robertson, CTO of Fortem Technologies. "This advanced suite of algorithms and filters give a superior view of targets of interest in urban environments."

This new capability, when combined with DroneHunter's range, provides an opportunity to secure events, critical infrastructure, and other key areas of interest with the stand-off distances needed to keep them truly safe.

To learn more, please visit www.fortemtech.com .

About Fortem DroneHangar

The Fortem DroneHangar™ is an environmentally controlled hub that protects a DroneHunter from extremes in temperature and weather, keeping it charged and ready for flight 24/7. The DroneHunter NetGuns are easy to remove and reload in under ten seconds to resume secondary missions quickly. Other effectors besides nets are available as well. The low cost of both the overall system and the expendable effectors brings an operationally viable solution to the battlefield and installations that is available today.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace awareness, security, and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced, end-to-end system of distributed radar, AI at the Edge, deep sensor integration, and autonomous drone capture, Fortem is deployed across five continents to monitor and defend the world's airspace over venues, campuses, and metro regions. The same system is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for advanced air mobility (AAM). Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Toshiba, Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information visit fortemtech.com

