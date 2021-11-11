Oatey Co. Sponsors Miracle Mechanical Project, Helping Provide Safe Drinking Water for Georgia Veteran The company's sponsorship enabled significant HVAC and plumbing repairs for Air Force veteran with disabilities.

JASPER, Ga., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oatey Co., a leading plumbing manufacturer since 1916, recently partnered with nonprofit organization Miracle Mechanical to make one deserving veteran's hope a reality through significant HVAC and plumbing repairs.

Through Oatey’s sponsorship, Ridley’s team was able to purchase and install brand new appliances, including an electric water heater, two ADA-compliant toilets and a state-the-art water filtration system – ensuring Cindy and her family have access to the best quality water.

Miracle Mechanical was founded by contractor Brent Ridley with the mission of uplifting families and communities through plumbing and HVAC repairs at no cost to recipients. "The whole premise of Miracle Mechanical is to help – veterans with disabilities, elderly people and those in need," says Ridley. "Generous sponsors like Oatey give us the means to transform people's everyday quality of life."

The recent Oatey-sponsored Miracle Mechanical project provided much-needed help to Cindy Koehler, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has battled Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and debilitating physical challenges for the last three decades. Koehler lacked clean drinking water for several years due to her home's failing water filtration system. Rust, germs and other dangerous contaminants polluted the household water supply, making it completely unsafe to consume.

Through Oatey's sponsorship, Ridley's team was able to purchase and install brand new appliances, including an electric water heater, two ADA-compliant toilets and a state-the-art water filtration system – ensuring Cindy and her family have access to the best quality water.

"Something as simple as clean running water, being able to flush a toilet and wash dishes brought tears in my eyes and joy to my heart," says Koehler. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think this would happen."

"Improving lives is a core tenet of our mission here at Oatey," explains Katherine Lehtinen, Oatey's Senior Vice President, Brand & Digital Marketing. "When we heard about Cindy's story, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to help. We're honored to be a part of such an impactful project and make such a big difference for a U.S. Air Force veteran."

To learn more about the Oatey's partnership with Miracle Mechanical, view this video.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Oatey Co. recently partnered with nonprofit organization Miracle Mechanical to make one deserving veteran’s hope a reality through significant HVAC and plumbing repairs.

Oatey Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oatey Co.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oatey Co