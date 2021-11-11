SheerID to Verify NASCAR Military and Veteran Discounts For 2022 Racing Season

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, SheerID will help NASCAR verify active military and veteran status for a promotional campaign that aims to celebrate and honor military service members, veterans, and their families through exclusive ticket discounts for select NASCAR races throughout the race season.

SheerID verifies audiences so leading brands can provide exclusive discounts to communities such as students, teachers, military, professions, and more.

"This program demonstrates NASCAR's commitment to honoring military personnel, veterans, and their families with an opportunity for a memorable experience," said Jake Weatherly, chief executive officer at SheerID. "Recognizing members of the military community with exclusive experiences for these races builds trust, makes memories and creates lifelong race fans."

Active military and veterans must first verify their status through SheerID on each track's website. The online verification service takes just a few minutes and once completed, verified users can redeem their exclusive offer to purchase tickets for those selected races. The program is made possible through NASCAR's entitlement partnership with Geico.



NASCAR tracks where military and veterans can receive exclusive discounts include:

Daytona International Speedway - Offering exclusive military deals to save on all three events in 2022:

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum - Military members will get 20% off tickets to the season-opening Busch Light Clash exhibition race. Be there for NASCAR's first trip to the historic venue on Sunday, February 6.

Auto Club Speedway - Military members can receive up to 50% off select race tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series race on February 27, 2022, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on February 26, 2022.

Phoenix Raceway - Phoenix Raceway offers up to 20% off select tickets for our NASCAR races:

NASCAR Cup Series - Sunday, March 13 and Sunday, November 6

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Saturday, March 12 and Saturday, November 5

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Friday, November 4

Richmond Raceway - Military members receive $10 off select race tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races!

NASCAR Cup Series - Sunday, April 3 and Sunday, August 14

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Saturday, April 2

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Saturday, August 13

Martinsville Speedway - Military members receive up to 15% off select race tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race!

NASCAR Cup Series - Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, October 30

NASCAR Xfinity Series - Friday, April 8 and Saturday, October 29

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series - Friday, May 6

Talladega Superspeedway - Talladega Superspeedway offers up to 50% off for military members for both NASCAR Cup Series races (Sunday, April 24 and Sunday, October 2) in 2022. Experience NASCAR's biggest, baddest track in what is always one of the best races of the season!

Darlington Raceway - Military members can receive 15% off in all sections for both the May 6-8 and September 3-4 NASCAR weekends! Experience the track Too Tough to Tame in 2022.



Kansas Speedway – Kansas Speedway offers 40% off some of the best seats in the house for both their NASCAR Cup Series races on May 15 and October 11, 2022. Catch some of the sport's most unpredictable racing in the Heartland!



Michigan International Speedway - Michigan International Speedway offers military members up to 25% off select grandstand tickets for the August 6-7 NASCAR races. Enjoy one of the best race weekends of the season in the Irish Hills.

Homestead-Miami Speedway - Homestead-Miami Speedway offers exclusive military deals for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race on October 23 Don't miss the action in 2022.

"Supporting current military, military veterans and their families is a priority woven deep into the fabric of NASCAR," said Julie Giese, president of Phoenix Raceway and vice president of track marketing for NASCAR. "We are honored and proud to provide active-duty service members and veterans the access to discounted race tickets at many of our events through our partnership with SheerID."

SheerID is proud to reward the military and veterans community this Veteran's Day and every day with all of our Military Deals.

About SheerID

SheerID is the leader in identity marketing. With SheerID, brands identify and acquire consumer communities — such as the military, students, teachers, first responders, and more — with personalized offers, gated by instant verification from the largest set of authoritative zero-party data worldwide. SheerID verifies over 2.5 billion people via 9,000 authoritative data sources; provides global insights from hundreds of the world's leading brands, and never shares or sells customer data. As a result, the world's biggest brands — including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile — rely on SheerID as their identity marketing partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Arnold Venture Group, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, CVC Growth Partners, and Voyager Capital.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SheerID