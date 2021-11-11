Support Local Businesses
Valvoline Declares Quarterly Dividend

Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share of Valvoline common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 29, 2021.

Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)
Valvoline Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Valvoline Inc.)

About ValvolineTM

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) is a global leader in vehicle care powering the future of mobility through innovative services and products for vehicles with electrichybrid and internal combustion powertrains. Established in 1866, the Company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple service and product channels over the years. The Company operates and franchises approximately 1,600 service center locations and is the No. 2 and No. 3 largest chain in the U.S. and Canada, respectively, by number of stores. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, and are offered at more than 80,000 locations worldwide. Creating the next generation of advanced automotive solutions, Valvoline has established itself as the world's No. 1 supplier of battery fluids to electric vehicle manufacturers, offering tailored products to help extend vehicle range and efficiency. To learn more, or to find a Valvoline service center near you, visit www.valvoline.com.

TM Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries
SM Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations
Sean T. Cornett
+1 (859) 357-2798
scornett@valvoline.com

Media Relations
Michele Gaither Sparks
+1 (859) 230-8097
michele.sparks@valvoline.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valvoline-declares-quarterly-dividend-301422530.html

SOURCE Valvoline Inc.

