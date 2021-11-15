AcuityAds to Participate in Upcoming 2021 Virtual Investor Conferences

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) (Nasdaq: ATY) ("AcuityAds" or "Company"), a digital advertising technology leader that provides targeted media solutions enabling advertisers to connect intelligently with audiences across advertising channels, today announced that Seraj Bharwani, Chief Strategy Officer, will be participating in fireside chats at two conferences:

TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference at 9:30am EST on November 16th;

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecom Virtual Conference at 10:55am EST on November 17th.

It was also announced that Mr. Bharwani will be participating in the Roth 10th Annual Technology & Inaugural AgTech Answers Virtual Event on November 18th.

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with AcuityAds, contact your representative at TD Securities, RBC Capital Markets or Roth Capital Partners, LLC.

About AcuityAds:

AcuityAds is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. With proprietary Artificial Intelligence, illumin™ brings unique programmatic capabilities to close the gap between advertising planning and execution. The Company brings an integrated ecosystem of privacy-protected data, inventory, brand safety and fraud prevention partners, offering trusted solutions with proven, above-benchmark outcomes for the most demanding marketers.

AcuityAds is headquartered in Toronto with offices throughout Canada, the U.S., Europe and Latin America. For more information, visit AcuityAds.com.

Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, AcuityAds does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

