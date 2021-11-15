Athonet Announces Bring Your Own RAN™ Program for Private Networks

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, today introduced Bring Your Own RAN™ (BYORAN™) program enabling organizations to choose the combination of radio products that meet the needs of the mix of applications in the enterprise or service provider setting; all managed from a single cloud-based dashboard.

Athonet's "Bring Your Own RAN" offers a cloud-based dashboard, single pane of glass for multiple radio management

Mobile Experts predicts the total private LTE/5G market opportunity over the next six years to exceed $45 billion, including services. Kyung Mun, principal analyst at Mobile Experts, stated, "Providing options in how private networks are deployed and managed will be a key to this growth and adoption. Organizations are looking at best-of-breed but need integrated private LTE and 5G solutions, which makes the concept of 'Bring Your Own RAN' appealing."

The Athonet cloud-based private network management system not only allows the organization to choose their own radio, but enables them to run different radios concurrently in their private network. For example, a different radio may be used indoor compared to outdoor to hit the required coverage and performance targets. IT managers can also view all the radios in a single dashboard without logging in/out of different management platforms.

Many radio vendors have already been tested for interoperability and their respective management tools integrated into the portal. The program is open to all radio vendors.

"Athonet is changing the way private networks are built and managed with this new private network management dashboard which can be located adjacent to the core on premise or hosted in the cloud," said Martin Jensen, vice president, Solution Architecture, Athonet. "All radios are connected to a core. We are taking all the traffic connected to our core and consolidating the data so you have a single pane of glass to get all information from all radios and core elements. Now these radios are not just connected, but easily managed in a centralized place."

The advantage of this solution is the management of the entire system can always be accessed from a single point with a single pane of glass regardless if the core is deployed as a single or multiple instance or fully in the cloud, on premise, or as a hybrid architecture.

BYORAN by Athonet will be demonstrated in booth #206 at Enterprise 5G Live in Santa Clara, CA on November 16-17, 2021. Some of the RAN vendors that were tested and approved for interoperability in Athonet's lab will be showcased at the conference.

At Enterprise 5G Live, Athonet will be presenting on a panel highlighting the benefits of private networks for retail on Tuesday, November 17 at 1:30pm PT.

About Athonet

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

