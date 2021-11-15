Flagship Pioneering Announces Appointment of Justine Levin-Allerhand as Senior Partner, Corporate Development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagship Pioneering, the bioplatform innovation company, announced today that Justine Levin-Allerhand, Ph.D., has joined the company in a newly created role as Senior Partner, Corporate Development. In this role, Levin-Allerhand will develop, lead, and implement best practices in Board governance, Board development, and Board member selection and recruitment across Flagship's enterprise of companies. In addition, she will advance corporate development broadly, including building new relationships with limited partners and building partnerships with aligned research and academic institutions.

"Justine brings to Flagship an incredible depth of experience in developing and managing not only board development and recruitment, but also how to engage and leverage boards effectively for the betterment of institutions," said Noubar Afeyan, Founder and CEO of Flagship Pioneering. "Her appointment demonstrates the importance Flagship places on the cultivation and stewardship of our company boards as well as the sizable opportunity Flagship and our companies have when it comes to building new relationships with other institutions and organizations that are aligned with our pioneering efforts in human health and sustainability."

Levin-Allerhand joins Flagship from the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard where for over eight years she led the institute's efforts to develop and steward philanthropic and industry partnerships. During her tenure, she significantly expanded the Broad's fundraising program and partnered closely with institute leadership and the Board of Directors to advance the institute's strategic agenda and governance. Levin-Allerhand also oversaw the Broad's communications and government relations functions. Her prior experience includes leadership roles in fundraising for science and engineering and with international donors for Yale University. She also led corporate and foundation relations at Albert Einstein College of Medicine and was a development officer in corporate and foundation relations for the Yale School of Medicine.

"I'm delighted to be joining the incredible team at Flagship Pioneering," added Justine Levin-Allerhand, Senior Partner, Corporate Development, Flagship Pioneering. "I look forward to working with my Flagship colleagues and engaging across the enterprise to develop company Boards, identify potential partners, and build new relationships in support of the extensive scale of Flagship's scientific advances and company creation activities."

Flagship Pioneering conceives, creates, resources, and develops first-in-category bioplatform companies to transform human health and sustainability. Since its launch in 2000, the firm has, through its Flagship Labs unit, applied its unique hypothesis-driven innovation process to originate and foster more than 100 scientific ventures, resulting in more than $200 billion in aggregate value. To date, Flagship has deployed over $2.5 billion in capital toward the founding and growth of its pioneering companies alongside more than $19 billion of follow-on investments from other institutions. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises 42 transformative companies, including Axcella Health (NASDAQ: AXLA), Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ: CDAK) Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DNLI), Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ: EVLO), Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FHTX), Indigo Ag, Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ: KLDO), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OMGA), Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RUBY), Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ: SANA), Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB), and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SGTX).

