PACT Reports New Data Highlighting Predictive Power of Machine Learning Approach Leveraging PACTImmune™ Database at Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PACT Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company developing transformational personalized neoTCR-T cell therapies for the eradication of solid tumors, today announced that new data related to its PACTImmune™ Database were presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting. The results were featured in a poster presentation (#820) entitled, "Machine learning significantly improves neoantigen-HLA predictions utilizing > 26,000 data points from the PACTImmune Database," at the SITC conference, which was held November 10-14, 2021.

The presented results reported findings from a study in which PACT applied machine learning to more than 26,000 manufactured polypeptides consisting of the initially predicted neoE peptide together with Beta-2-Microglobulin and the HLA heavy chain for 62 different HLA alleles. Data demonstrated that PACT's approach significantly improved neoE-HLA predictions, resulting in a 22% improvement in success rates on prospective data as compared to the widely used netMHCpan4.1 predictions. Additionally, the presentation outlined key elements of PACT's strategy for continued enhancements to its approach to further improve its predictive power.

"The PACTImmune Database enables us to tune and continue to learn from our platform and its growing data assets. Based on retrospective analysis we know that higher predicted neoE-HLA success corelates with more TCRs captured per patient. Ultimately, these improved predictions should give us more actionable neoTCR options for patients in our clinical trial," said Eric Stawiski, Vice President of Bioinformatics at PACT and presenter of the SITC poster.

The abstract related to this presentation is available on the SITC website and can be accessed at: https://jitc.bmj.com/content/9/Suppl_2/A858.

About PACTImmune™ Database

PACT has developed a proprietary approach to validate predicted neoepitopes (neoEs) and their cognate T cell receptors (neoTCRs) by capturing neoepitope-specific T cells from peripheral blood. This neoTCR discovery and validation process is being applied in a clinical trial (NCT03970382) evaluating personalized neoTCR-T cell therapy to treat patients across eight solid tumor types. Extensive pre-, on- and post-treatment data related to this trial has been accumulated in the PACTImmune Database (PIDB) which represents a growing data asset for patient-specific tumor immunogenicity in solid tumors.

About PACT Pharma, Inc.

PACT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering individualized, non-viral precision genome engineered, tumor-specific T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with solid cancers. PACT is now enrolling patients in its first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial.

Each person's cancer emerges with a private signature of mutations. PACT identifies these cancer mutation targets (neoantigens) for each person, biochemically verifies and captures T cells from their blood and uses its proprietary, cutting edge (non-viral) precision genome engineering technologies to manufacture a personalized immune cell therapy product for each person with cancer.

