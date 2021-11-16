Dignity Corp. Issues DIGau Token To Bring Next Generation Precious Metals Investing to The Public

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dignity Corp., LLC, ("Dignity Corp"), the United States-based digital security that is taking a revolutionary approach to using gold reserves to back its token, announced that the company has issued its first batch of DIGau tokens on November 15th, 2021.

The initial DIGau tokens will be issued to legitimate, verifiable and suitable private wallets that were previously holding the unaffiliated DIG token. These wallets have successfully completed KYC / AML and were deemed suitable and supplied completed proper documentation and subscription agreements. These wallets also were subject to additional on-chain analytics and risk assessment checks using CipherTrace.

Dignity Corp., a blockchain development company, issued these security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector. Previously announced, it made additions to its advisory board in an effort to expand its financial expertise, regulation-forward approach, diversity, and incorporate key experts in several different disciplines.

"This is the culmination of so many peoples' tireless work to create a trusted and compliant, gold reserve-backed security token that provides the simplest path for a variety of investors to benefit from opportunities in the United States precious metals mining and minerals sector," said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold.

The initial DIGau tokens were issued under exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D and Regulation S under the Securities Act. The securities are "restricted securities" as defined in Rule 144 under the Securities Act. Additional tokens may be issued to other groups of token holders going forward as they pass the same stringent KYC / AML and documentation processes.

Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which intends to issue the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.

