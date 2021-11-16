THIRDHOME Welcomes New SVP of Business Development

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier travel club for second homeowners, THIRDHOME, is pleased to appoint Chad Rowe as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Chad will be responsible for managing existing partnerships, while seeking new affiliations with luxury resorts, developments, and vacation rental management companies in the US. With 20+ years of experience in luxury resort real estate sales, property management, and vacation rentals, Chad's industry expertise and network of luxury developments will be a great asset in advancing THIRDHOME'S business model.

Chad began his resort real estate career in 2000 with Intrawest Corporation, aiding in the launch of its real estate sales and marketing division with offerings that spanned across the United States, Canada, UK, Caribbean, and British West Indies. Chad then held the position of Director of Real Estate for Celebration Associates, overseeing the real estate development sales and marketing for best-of-class projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and South-Eastern regions. Prior to joining THIRDHOME, Chad served as the SVP of Business Development and Principal Real Estate Broker for Natural Retreats US LLC, a top national player in the luxury vacation rental management industry.

Chad earned his BA in English from Randolph Macon College in Ashland, VA, where he now holds a seat on the Board of Advisors. He proudly resides in both Charlottesville, VA, and Eagle Ranch, CO, with his wife Katie and daughters Hayden and Abigail.

About THIRDHOME

THIRDHOME is the premier travel club for second homeowners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. From jetsetters to retirees and everything in between, members are inspired by travel. By taking advantage of unused time in their second home, they earn travel credits that allow them to open the doors to a multitude of other members' private homes, experiencing a whole new way to travel. Through a personal online account, they have access to immediately reserve stays worldwide for a fraction of what it would cost elsewhere.

View original content:

SOURCE THIRDHOME