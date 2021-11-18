Bed Bath & Beyond® Launches Newest Owned Brand, H For Happy™ - Whimsical Decor For Seasonal And Everyday Celebrations

UNION, N.J., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bed Bath & Beyond® (Nasdaq: BBBY) today officially announced the launch of H for Happy™, a new Owned Brand collection of holiday-inspired and seasonal celebratory goods that make it easy to turn everyday moments into life-long memories. Whether hanging stockings over the fireplace, setting a holiday table, lighting the menorah, or trimming a tree, H for Happy has everything needed to "home, happier™" this season and create celebratory moments all year long.

Bed Bath & Beyond today officially announced the launch of H for Happy™, a new Owned Brand collection of holiday-inspired and seasonal celebratory goods that make it easy to turn everyday moments into life-long memories. Whether hanging stockings over the fireplace, setting a holiday table, lighting the menorah, or trimming a tree, H for Happy has everything needed to “home, happier™” this season and create celebratory moments all year long.

The H for Happy collection, available only at Bed Bath & Beyond, features a range of modern, brightly-hued decor, kitchen and bath accessories and home accents sure to add some sparkle to every celebration. From this holiday's faux, lighted Christmas trees adorned with colorful garland and bright baubles to modern decor for Hanukkah celebrants, each H for Happy collection will be refreshed seasonally and offer something fun for all.

"H for Happy brings a whimsical and exciting energy to the holidays with pieces that can effortlessly transform any space into a celebratory space," said Neil Lick, SVP of Owned Brands at Bed Bath & Beyond. "For anyone who wants to create a festive environment, H for Happy is an uplifting and inspiring solution for year-round memory-making."

H for Happy Products

With a brightly colored palette, playful elements like tassels, pom poms, spots and stripes and a contemporary design aesthetic, H for Happy encourages consumers to create and dedicate spaces for cheer at home. The collection of celebratory goods draws on a minimalist design style with a modern take on traditional holiday decor.

The H for Happy collection features hundreds of affordably priced products that bring a light-hearted and contemporary approach to seasonal and everyday celebrations, including:

Decor: throw pillows, candles, garland, stockings, menorahs, bottle brush trees, nutcrackers, dreidel sitters, doormats

Tree: pre-lit faux Christmas trees, string lights, ornaments, tree skirts

Kitchen: baking essentials , gingerbread house kits, decorative hand towels, table lines, tabletop decor

Bath: shower curtains, countertop accessories, hand towels

Outdoor: wreaths, garlands, porch and pathway decor

"H for Happy" Campaign

To "share the happy," Bed Bath & Beyond is launching a consumer sweepstakes* to help customers get their homes holiday ready. From Thursday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Nov. 24, consumers can enter by commenting with their favorite holiday memory on either the brand's Facebook and/or Instagram sweeps posts for a chance to win one of twenty H for Happy Grand Prizes— a curated box of holiday product for each winner and one to share with a special person of their choice (a total of 40 H for Happy boxes will be available to be awarded).

The merriment continues with a H for Happy branded Instagram filter that users can apply to their own photos for an added dose of holiday, happy. Additionally, H for Happy will come to life with a seasonally inspired Spotify playlist featuring the happiest of holiday songs that consumers can stream and share to bring home more holiday cheer.

The H for Happy collection is also featured in Bed Bath & Beyond's Holiday, Happier video content series hosted by Home, Happier Team™ members, culinary personality Katie Lee Biegel and interior designer Jeremiah Brent. The two have teamed up for a weekly digital content series offering holiday decorating tips and expert advice on holiday prep, cooking, entertaining and gifting. Additionally, a host of social influencers will showcase how they've decorated their living spaces for the holidays with H for Happy products.

H for Happy is the eighth Owned Brand that Bed Bath & Beyond introduced in the fiscal year 2021. A key pillar in the company's three-year transformation strategy, H for Happy and the other new brands deliver exceptional quality and affordability across key categories, including bedding, bath, kitchen and dining, organization, and home décor.

H for Happy products are available only at Bed Bath & Beyond stores, as well as online at bedbathandbeyond.com.

About the Company

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, buybuybaby.com, buybuybaby.ca, facevalues.com and decorist.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. OPEN TO 50 U.S. (D.C.), 18+ or 19+ in AL and NE. Ends 11/24/21 at 11:59 p.m. ET. See Official Rules at https://bit.ly/3GBpIUU for odds, entry requirements & prizes. Void where prohibited.

