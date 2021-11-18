Elevation Gold Reports Upcoming Departure of CFO

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTC: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation") a U.S. focused gold producer with district scale exploration projects in the Walker Lane Trend of Nevada and Arizona reports the upcoming departure of its Chief Financial Officer.

Effective November 29, 2021, Mr. David Splett will be leaving his position with the Company to pursue another opportunity, and the Company wishes him well in his future endeavors. As part of its succession planning initiatives, the Company is in discussions with various candidates and expects to announce a new Chief Financial Officer prior to Mr. Splett's departure.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining offers investors a rare combination of cash flow, production, top-tier management, and exceptional exploration potential within two projects on the Walker Lane Gold Trend of western Nevada and Arizona. Management is executing a clear strategy that expands production and resources at the Moss Mine in Arizona while aggressively exploring the Hercules Project in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Michael G. Allen"

President

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this document constitute forward-looking information, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans with respect to appointing a new Chief Financial Officer. Words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "goal", "aim", "intend", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "can", "could", "should", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company will be able to identify and engage a suitable Chief Financial Officer prior to November 29, 2021. All of the forward-looking statements made in this document are qualified by these cautionary statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, forecast or intended and readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein speaks only as of the date of this document. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward–looking information or to explain any material difference between such and subsequent actual events, except as required by applicable law.

