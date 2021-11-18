EPAM Wins LinkedIn's Best Culture of Learning Talent Award

NEWTOWN, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced that it won the 'Best Culture of Learning' Award at the 2021 LinkedIn Talent Awards. The award recognizes EPAM's investment in creating learning and development opportunities for employees to grow in their careers.

"We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to supporting our team in building the skills needed to engineer the future with the help of LinkedIn Learning," said Larry Solomon, SVP, Chief People Officer at EPAM Systems. "Our people are essential to our success as a rapidly growing global company at the forefront of digital transformation solutions. By continuously investing in our in-house learning and development (L&D) programs and our partnership with LinkedIn Learning, we help EPAMers stay on the cutting edge of tech upskilling and soft skills development—enabling them to develop new skills, think more creatively, and discover innovative solutions to solve our clients most complex challenges."

In addition to an extensive internal L&D training curriculum, all EPAMers have unlimited, on-demand access to thousands of LinkedIn Learning online courses and learning paths. From technology and engineering to management and leadership courses, EPAMers can create a customized learning profile that is unique to their personal and professional development goals.

"As one of Fortune's '100 Fastest-Growing Companies' for the last three consecutive years, we needed a solution to accelerate the speed in which employees develop both technical and soft skills without the need for scheduled webinars or waitlists," said Irina Kureichyk, Director, Head of Learning and Development at EPAM. "LinkedIn Learning enriches our employee L&D experience by providing our teams with access to relevant and timely on-the-go learning—whether it's flexing their mind at the gym or taking their courses outdoors. With our L&D courses, LinkedIn Learning library, regional EPAM Emerging Engineering Academies & Labs, and other content partners, we empower our employees with accessible, scalable resources for personal and professional development."

Approximately 32,600 EPAMers have activated a LinkedIn Learning account. Among those with activated licenses, 68 percent watch video content regularly with an average of 34 videos and 1.7 hours of content completed each month per learner.

The LinkedIn Talent Awards recognize successful teams of talent professions who have made a positive impact using LinkedIn Talent Solutions. The Best Culture of Learning award criteria is based on activation of learning assets and repeat learning across the organization, including the percentage of repeat learners. EPAM earned recognition for demonstrating the Best Culture of Learning among organizations with more than 10,000 employees on LinkedIn.

