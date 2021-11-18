- StoreDot's extreme fast charging (XFC) cell technology, utilizing Group14's high energy density lithium-silicon technology, demonstrates performance milestone: energy density of 300Wh/Kg with cycle life of over 700 and fast charging 0%-80% in 10 minutes, aligned with the expected availability of powerful fast-charging stations

StoreDot and Group14 Technologies Partner to Enhance Extreme Fast Charging Battery Technology with Lithium-silicon - StoreDot's extreme fast charging (XFC) cell technology, utilizing Group14's high energy density lithium-silicon technology, demonstrates performance milestone: energy density of 300Wh/Kg with cycle life of over 700 and fast charging 0%-80% in 10 minutes, aligned with the expected availability of powerful fast-charging stations

WOODINVILLE, Wash. and HERZELIYA, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Group14 Technologies, a global manufacturer of the active material used in advanced silicon-carbon anodes, and StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership to leverage Group14's proprietary lithium-silicon technology to accelerate time to market of StoreDot's XFC lithium-silicon cells for electric vehicles. The current performance milestone demonstrates an energy density of 300Wh/Kg with over 700 cycles capable of being charged 0%-80% in 10 minutes.

A strategic partnership pairing Group14’s high energy density silicon-carbon anodes with StoreDot’s extreme fast charging cell technology will help eliminate charging anxiety to enable widespread EV adoption.

StoreDot, a pioneer of XFC technology, whose investors include BP, Daimler AG, TDK and Samsung, has revolutionized the conventional lithium-ion battery by designing a battery cell based on a silicon-dominant anode with its proprietary synthesized compounds. The XFC technology overcomes the major barrier that currently prevents consumers from adopting electric vehicles - range and charging anxiety.

"We are extremely excited by the prospects of this partnership with Group14. This partnership will give StoreDot the potential to accelerate the time to market of our XFC cells and reduce battery cost which can eventually be passed onto customers," said Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO and co-founder. "It supports our mission of making it easier for consumers to adopt zero-emissions electric vehicles, contributing to a cleaner net-zero world."

Silicon has been pursued extensively as the promising battery chemistry that enables greater energy density. The commercial leader in lithium-silicon battery materials, Group14's proprietary technology complements StoreDot's XFC technology in EV batteries as a solution to overcome known range and charging anxiety.

Group14 counts SK materials, ATL, BASF, Showa Denko and Cabot Corporation as partners in its mission to deliver on the electrification of everything from consumer electronics to EVs and more. With commercial-scale Battery Active Materials factories in the U.S. and South Korea – the latter as part of its joint venture with SK materials – Group14 is poised to deliver quantities of its mass-market product SCC55™ required to meet the demand from the automotive industry.

"As we scale new technologies to meet growing demand in the EV sector, one factor we cannot overlook is the importance of lowering the barrier to entry to EV ownership," said Rick Luebbe, CEO and co-founder of Group14 Technologies. "We see the partnership with StoreDot as a union of the best of both worlds: high energy density and extreme fast charging, both critical elements of the electrification equation that consumers are demanding. With a solution that addresses both of these concerns, we now can forge a pathway to the electrification of everything."

About Group14 Technologies

Founded in 2015 to enable the coming electrification of everything, Group14's battery materials breakthrough brings new levels of energy performance to lithium-ion-powered devices and vehicles. Recognized by the Department of Energy for its novel, drop-in ready nanomaterials and reliable industrial-scale process, Group14 serves the global transition to an all-electric future with performance for any use case. Company investors include Amperex Technology Limited (ATL), BASF, Cabot Corporation, Showa Denko and SK materials. Visit us at www.group14.technology.

About StoreDot

StoreDot is a pioneer and leader of extreme fast charging (XFC) batteries that overcome the critical barrier to mainstream EV adoption – range and charging anxiety. The company has revolutionized the conventional Li-ion battery by designing and synthesizing proprietary organic and inorganic compounds, making it possible to fully charge an EV in just five minutes – the same time it takes to refuel a conventional combustion engine vehicle. StoreDot's battery technology is optimized for best driver experience with XFC in Li-ion batteries, as well as future technologies for extreme energy-density (XED). StoreDot's strategic investors include BP, Daimler, Samsung Ventures and TDK.

For more information see: https://www.store-dot.com

Media Contacts

mc2 for Group14 / group14@missionc2.com

Influence emobility for StoreDot / Tom@influenceemobility.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Group14