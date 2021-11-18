VoiceOps Selected as a Finalist for Training and Development Solution of the Year in the 2021 CCW Excellence Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VoiceOps, the leading software solution company that established coaching enablement as a key strategy for call center teams, has been named a finalist for Training and Development Solution of the Year in the 2021 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards.

The Awards honor, recognize, and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and customer experience performance.

The nomination reflects the work VoiceOps has done to deliver an industry-leading solution to contact center teams by making coaches more effective. VoiceOps partners with its clients to implement behavior-based coaching programs that decrease performance gaps, increase trust among managers and reps, and help teams adjust to remote and hybrid work environments. The platform's industry-leading data quality and superior ability to drive lasting behavior change for its clients leads to higher conversion rates, reduced attrition and ramp time, and ultimately a more consultative experience for customers.

"This award nomination signals a recognition across the call center industry that coaching is the best way to measurably increase ROI and create sustained competitive advantage," said Shari Tishman, Head of Marketing at VoiceOps. "We're proud of the work we've done with our clients to create stronger call center teams and incredible customer experiences."

The winners will be announced at the CCW flagship event on December 13-16, 2021 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

About VoiceOps

VoiceOps is the first and only coaching enablement solution for call centers that helps companies achieve higher ROI by making coaches more effective. The VoiceOps Coaching Enablement Platform drives lasting behavior change among reps at scale that leads to higher conversion rates, reduced attrition and ramp time, and a more consultative experience for customers. Founded in 2016, VoiceOps now works with some of the leading companies in industries including financial services, consumer lending, insurance, education, travel, and hospitality.

