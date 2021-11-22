Aruna Bio to Present at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

ATHENS, Ga. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aruna Bio, Inc., a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Mark A. Sirgo, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Aruna Logo

The presentation will be webcast and available on the events page of the Aruna Bio website (arunabio.com/events ) beginning on November 22, 2021, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time and will be accessible for 90 days after the event.

Dr. Sirgo will discuss advances in Aruna Bio's neural exosome platform and highlight the ability of neural exosomes to deliver a range of therapeutics to the brain and central nervous system to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Dr. Sirgo will also discuss the company's partnerships as well as the going forward business strategy and key milestones.

About Aruna Bio

Aruna Bio is a leader in the development of neural exosomes for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company is utilizing its proprietary NEUR-EX neural exosome platform and manufacturing capability to develop a pipeline of neural exosome-based therapeutics able to transport other therapeutics, such as siRNAs and proteins, across the blood brain barrier and to the site of disease.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aruna Bio, Inc.