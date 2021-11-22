InventHelp Inventor Develops Pipe Fitting Assembly for Chlorination (NPL-358)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While laying pipe for over 15 years, I noticed it was difficult to flush chlorine into the new pipes," said an inventor from Fort Myers, Fla. "This new attachment makes the process much quicker and easier."

He developed a prototype for CHLORINATOR PIPE FLUSH to save time, effort and the expense of the materials required for flushing new pipes with chlorine. As such, this lightweight, compact and portable unit increases productivity for workers and improves customer service. Users will also appreciate how effective, practical and easy to use it is. Other reasons for its appeal are convenience, efficiency and an affordable price.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NPL-358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

