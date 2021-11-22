InventHelp Inventors Develop Automotive Safety Alert (CBA-3950)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "All too often, news services report the deaths of children, pets or elderly passengers inadvertently left in locked cars in the heat or cold," said one of a pair of inventors from Columbia, S.C. "Disturbed by these tragedies, I designed this automotive safety system to prevent them."

They developed FORGET ME NOT to attract attention to a child accidentally left behind in a motor vehicle parked outside in hot weather. As such, it protects passengers against overheating, and hyperthermia, which saves lives and prevents serious injuries. For instance, it enables passersby to initiate a rescue or call 911 if the driver is not in sight. Thus, it has the potential to improve safety and afford peace of mind. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19 -CBA-3950, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

