Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link

Community Access National Network Releases Sixth & Final Policy Report on 340B Drug Pricing Program

A Patient's Guide to 340B: Why Program Reform Matters to You?
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 340B Drug Pricing Program has no doubt added benefit for patients and providers, alike. The measure of this benefit, however, is shrouded by uncertainty over the lack of transparency and accountability, decline in hospital charity care, as well as the explosive middleman growth in contract pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers. Twenty-nine years after the program's inception, it is now unclear to both regulators and patients, both qualitatively and quantitatively, if the Congressional intent is being met.

A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Program Reform Matters to You?
A Patient’s Guide to 340B: Why Program Reform Matters to You?

Read more on the Community Access National Network Website: https://www.hiv-hcv-watch.com/blog/340b-6

Media Contact:
Brandon M. Macsata, General Consultant
info@tiicann.org
(305) 519-4256

(PRNewsfoto/Community Access National Network)
(PRNewsfoto/Community Access National Network)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-access-national-network-releases-sixth--final-policy-report-on-340b-drug-pricing-program-301430137.html

SOURCE Community Access National Network

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.