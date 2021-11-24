Training Magazine Recognizes The Myers-Briggs Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "People are at the core of success for organizations," said Jeff Hayes, President and CEO, The Myers-Briggs Company, in the wake of the company's receiving of Training Magazine Network Choice Awards for 'Leadership Development', and 'Measurement, Testing & Assessment'.

The Myers-Briggs Company is proud to be named a winner by Training Magazine in the categories of Leadership Development, and Measurement/Testing/Assessment.

To shed light on "what works", Training Magazine invited its more than 170,000-member community to choose the best solutions providers. Results were determined by 3,000-plus respondents from more than 400 companies.

"Recognition by Training Magazine validates the importance of our work, which distinguishes successful organizations from the pack," said Hayes.

The leader in workplace assessments

"Effective training starts with a measured understanding of the strengths and challenges of an individual or team," continued Hayes.

The Myers-Briggs Company has been providing assessments and training to Fortune 100 companies, top universities, government agencies, and others for more than a half-century. While best known for the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) assessment, it also publishes a suite of the industry's most trusted psychometric instruments, including the:

Research-based leadership development

The Myers-Briggs Company combines its best-in-class assessments with decades of consulting and training expertise to identify and nurture leadership talent. Its research team regularly reports on key topics, including the role of stress and gender in leadership, the critical competencies for effective leaders, authenticity in leadership and other themes like holiday stress.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

In our fast-changing world, your edge lies in harnessing 100 percent of your talent – at work, at home, and everywhere in between. The Myers-Briggs Company helps organizations worldwide improve teams, develop inspirational leaders, and solve the most perplexing people challenges. We empower individuals to be the best versions of themselves by enriching their understanding of themselves and others. As a Certified B Corporation, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good. And we're ready to help you succeed.

+1 800.624.1765 : themyersbriggs.com : The Myers-Briggs Company

