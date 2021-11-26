Antengene Included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes - MSCI China Index Constituent Stocks

SHANGHAI and Hong Kong, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced that according to the latest semi-annual review results of the world's leading index company MSCI, Antengene has been included in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes - MSCI China Index constituent stocks. Relevant adjustments will be made after the market closes on November 30, 2021.

Being selected as a constituent of the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes - MSCI China Index marks yet another inclusion by a leading global index following those by the Hong Kong Composite Index (HSCI) and FTSE Global Equity Index Series (GEIS), reflecting the global capital markets' recognition of Antengene's growth prospects and its leadership position in the healthcare industry. These inclusions will help elevate Antengene's visibility among global investors and further diversify the Company's investor base.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D- driven global biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutic medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Driven by its vision of "Treating Patients Beyond Borders", Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since initiating operations in 2017, Antengene has obtained 19 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the US and in Asia, submitted 6 new drug applications (NDAs) in multiple Asia Pacific markets, with the NDA for selinexor/ATG-010 in South Korea already approved through a priority review process. Leveraging partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of 15 clinical and pre-clinical assets. The Company has global rights on 10 programs and Asia Pacific rights, including the Greater China region, on 5 programs.

