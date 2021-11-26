Integrity Announces Donation of $100,000 to Purchase Toys for Children's Health to Comfort Young Patients Integrity employees and Managing Partners donate 3,000 toys and stuffed animals and surprise Children's Heath with a cash donation to help purchase upwards of 50,000 toys

DALLAS, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, one of the leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced the donation of $100,000 to purchase new toys and stuffed animals for Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas.

Joined by his family and a team of employees, Integrity Co-Founder and CEO, Bryan W. Adams delivered more than 3,000 new stuffed animals and toys to Children's Health. The toy donation marks the end of the company's "Integrity Gives Back" toy drive, which was inspired by Adams' nine-year-old son Asher, a recent Children's Health patient. The initial goal of the drive was 500 toys, but more than 3,000 toys were donated by Integrity employees and Managing Partners. Adams surprised Children's Health when he announced Integrity will boost the 3,000 toys donated through the company toy drive with a donation of $100,000 which will facilitate the purchase of as many as 50,000 toys.

"My son was a patient at Children's Health during a time when their choice of stuffed animals was extremely limited and this inspired my family and I to rally our employees to have a toy drive. One of Integrity's core values is service — seeing us come together to support such a worthy cause and surpass our initial goal of 500 toys to bring in 3,000 toys makes me feel so proud of our Integrity family," said Bryan W. Adams, Integrity's Co-Founder and CEO. "Children's Health means so much to me and my family and this Thanksgiving week was the perfect time to say thank you and give back. I hope these toys can bring joy to their patients this holiday season and throughout the year!"

New stuffed animals and toys are given to patients year-round to help comfort them after procedures and surgeries, and to celebrate key milestones like end-of-treatment events.

"The more than 3,000 toys and generous monetary donation presented to Children's Health by the Adams family and employees of Integrity is nothing short of inspiring," said Brent Christopher, President of Children's Medical Center Foundation. "Their support is a wonderful example of paying it forward and will bring many smiles to patients' faces during this holiday season."

"Being in the hospital can be tough on kids, I've seen these toy donations bring a moment of joy to my own daughter," shared Shane VanLoon, Managing Partner at Integrity. "We call ourselves an Integrity family, and it's moments like these that make me so proud to be part of this company. We put our core value of service into action every day. Seeing the team come together for such an important cause is truly an inspiration."

Join Integrity in supporting the mission of Children's Health, to make life better for children, by providing needed donations of stuffed animals, toys and books. For more information, or to make a donation, visit www.integritygivesback.org.

About Integrity

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

Integrity donates more than 3,000 toys and stuffed animals to Children's Medical Center Dallas for

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC