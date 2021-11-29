Vector Space Biosciences Expands Scientific Advisory Board & Collaborations

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vector Space Biosciences, parent company of Vectorspace AI, announces the following three additions to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB):

Vectorspace AI Logo

Paul D Slowey PhD, CEO, Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and Managing Member of Bamburgh Marrsh LLC, Vancouver WA 98686 USA.

Dr. Slowey is the Founder and Owner of Oasis Diagnostics® Corporation and its subsidiary Company, Bamburgh Marrsh LLC. Founded in 2002, each are pioneers in the area of oral fluid diagnostics and testing. Dr Slowey's background is in Organic Chemistry; after being awarded his Doctorate from the University of Newcastle-upon-Tyne (UK), he spent several years as a Post Doctoral Fellow in Canada followed by five years in the pharmaceutical industry with Sterling Drug [UK]. He has over thirty-five years of experience in the clinical diagnostic and pharmaceutical industries combined.

Over the years, Dr. Slowey has held positions as Director of International Sales, Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Vice President of Sales and Marketing for companies that were the original pioneers in the development of saliva diagnostic rapid tests for infectious diseases and oral fluid collection devices. He has extensive experience in structuring strategic alliances and license agreements with both start-up and Fortune 500 companies.

Dr Slowey has forty-five publications in peer-reviewed journals, including seven published book chapters, seventeen issued patents, and ten filed patent applications. In addition, he has made a number of oral presentations at key scientific symposia on a variety of subjects including HIV diagnosis, liquid biopsy testing for cancer diagnosis, nucleic acid testing, the status of oral fluid testing, the Japanese Healthcare Business, and Thyrotropin Receptor Antibody Assays for the Diagnosis of Graves' Disease.

Dr Slowey is also an Honorary Professor at Central South University, Changsha, China, the Founder and Co-Organizer of the North American Saliva Symposium (NASS), and a Director of a small teaching college in Kampala, Uganda.

Aurelijus Rinkevičius, PhD in Physics. Dr. Rinkevičius fuses high-energy physics and CERN activities in Lithuania, studying direct interactions of top quarks and the Higgs boson, focusing on pixelated particle detectors for the use in the CMS experiment at CERN, and bringing high-energy-physics technologies to future applications. Aurelijus also serves as the Lithuanian delegate to the CERN Council, Vilnius University (HEP Chair), Vilnius, Lithuania.

Saira I. Mian PhD, Honorary Professor, computer science & intelligent systems group, University College London (UCL). Research areas include communication theory as an organising principle for biology along with applications in space biosciences, space policy, and competition law. Focuses include "Dark Information", i.e. any collection of interacting entities – animate or inanimate, real or virtual, ancient or modern – can be abstracted and analysed as a "black box" communication channel. Deeper understanding is possible if details of the underlying system are available. Information theory, communication theory and network information theory offer a unique palette of ideas, concepts, and techniques for exploring natural systems: from the ecological, evolutionary, and molecular factors contributing to their formation, stability, and function; through how they adapt and respond to environmental stimuli; to potential insights that may assist in sustaining and improving the health of organisms and ecosystems.

Along with these new additions to the Vector Space Biosciences scientific advisory board, which includes Dr. Mina J. Bissell and Raf Podowski, PhD., Vector Space Biosciences also welcomes the addition of two new scientific collaborators including University College London (UCL) and Imperial College of London (ICL)/Rouse Lab. Case studies and results will be published by collaborators as progress is made. These entities join existing collaborators including the Bissell Lab at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) Biosciences division, the Joint Genome Institute (JGI) and the Joint BioEnergy Institute (JBEI) along with the U.S. DOE. Our scientific collaborations advance basic research in materials science, drug discovery and human aging connected to space biosciences.

Human space exploration and travel require the protection and repair of the human body. Developing countermeasures for stressors experienced by the human body such as microgravity and radiation will be a key focus. This will include designing experiments for the HP Spaceborne Computer-2 aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in collaboration with Microsoft's Azure Space, a collaboration between SpaceX and Microsoft Azure related to data and datasets.

"Our scientific collaborations represent the strongest use case a company can have, scientific data engineering resulting in datasets applied to cutting-edge research in human aging and space biosciences," said Kasian Franks, Founder and CEO of Vector Space Biosciences. "We're not setting up a lunar base or going to Mars and back without understanding how to protect and repair the human body during spaceflight. Utimately, we see our work in space biosciences connecting directly to personalized medicine which may include cocktails of repurposed/repositioned drug compounds, new compounds and micronutrients related to nutrigenomics. All of this is reliant on datasets that can generate graph networks which can be transformed into relationship networks enabling novel discoveries."

Vector Space Biosciences specializes in detecting hidden relationships in data via advanced networks of data engineering pipelines designed to generate datasets and visualizations applied to space biosciences. Specifically, Vector Space Biosciences applies 'tip of the spear' unsupervised learning methods in AI/ML connected to NLP/NLU (Natural Language Processing/Understanding) biological language modeling to generate datasets used to create relationship networks between genes, proteins, diseases, micronutrients and drug compounds. Data engineering pipelines are one of the most important pillars underpinning accelerated scientific discovery.

Specific applications in space biosciences will benefit all humankind indefinitely while also leading to new discoveries and applications in precision and personalized medicine which can be applied today along with drug repurposing, repositioning, and discovery connected to human lifespan, health span and revenue.

Working with groups such as CERN, Microsoft Azure Space/SpaceX, NASA's Human Research Roadmap (HRP), NASA GeneLab and Biospecimen Sharing Program (BSP), Vector Space Biosciences will apply advanced techniques in bioinformatics, AR/XR (Augmented/Extended Reality) and visualization to enable the generation and acceleration of new hypotheses and discoveries in space biosciences. Resulting practical applications in space biosciences can immediately translate into on-ground solutions in all of Life Sciences including licensing and royalty opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry. Future roadmaps include applications in nanomedicine and advanced materials connected to spaceflight.

Vector Space Biosciences datasets extend to applications in the financial and cryptocurrency markets which provide hedge funds, asset management companies and other institutions with solutions that generate alpha through its utility token, VXV. The token provides data lineage, provenance, governance and security for its datasets, which are mission critical for any data engineering operation today. Datasets are accessed through the VXV wallet-enabled API.

About Vector Space Biosciences, Inc.

Vector Space Biosciences, (parent company of Vectorspace AI) develops countermeasures against stressors connected to protecting and repairing the human body during spaceflight using a network of scientific data engineering pipelines resulting in real-time datasets which power Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations for any institution or enterprise. Working with leading scientific labs in the areas of human aging, cancer and nutrigenomics, our goal is to accelerate the process of new hypothesis generation and novel discoveries in space biosciences, including materials sciences in the area of nanotechnology and nanomedicines. Using language modeling related to Natural Language Processing and Understanding (NLP/NLU), our platform is capable of producing more than 100,000,000,000 different real-time datasets for the purpose of accelerating discoveries in every industry. Innovations in space biosciences result in products and services for all industries including personalized medicine for all humankind.

For more information about Vector Space Biosciences, Inc., please contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vector Space Biosciences