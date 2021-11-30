Metaverse Event: Alien Worlds Partners with Tech Circus

Alien Worlds is proud to announce the Enter the Metaverse event, in partnership with Tech Circus, one of the tech industry's leading educational events companies.

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enter the Metaverse virtual event via Tech Circus takes place December 2nd through December 3rd, with 65+ leading Metaverse speakers exploring the future of the Metaverse, and the latest advancements in standardization and infrastructure.

Striving to address the core problems of accessibility, interoperability, and scalability, and examining the convergence of AI, Blockchain, VR/AR and more in the emerging Web 3.0, the event that will appeal to developers, brands, businesses, and gamers.

On day one of the event, Alien Worlds Co-Founder Saro McKenna will be featured on the 'Building the Metaverse' panel. Additionally, speakers like Dan Mapes (Founder of Verses.io) and Evo Heyning (Co-Chair of Open Metaverse Interoperability Community Group) will examine the technologies powering early Metaverses, developments in technologies, and core components of a decentralized web, with talks like 'The Spatial Web creates the Metaverse,' 'How Do We Get Millions of People in a Persistent Shardless World?' and 'Building Embodied AI for the Metaverse'.

On day two, Saro McKenna will give a talk on 'When Users Own the Metaverse: Empowering Entrepreneurs, Driving Growth and Adoption'. Additionally, speakers like Cathy Hackl (Metaverse Specialist) and Philip Rosedale (Founder and CEO of Second Life) will reflect on the philosophical implications of the Metaverse, particularly for society, brands, and businesses.

With such talks as 'Can the Metaverse Save Workplace Creativity?', 'Virtual Celebrities and Influencers in the Metaverse' and a panel on the future of gaming, overall, the event will explore the Metaverse and potential Metaverses around the corner, as well as emphasize innovation, creativity, and early adoption.

For more information on Enter the Metaverse, as well as to reserve a pass, visit enterthemetaverse.io .

To interview Saro McKenna, contact EKC PR at 310-441-1000 or eileen@ekcpr.com .

About the Alien Worlds Metaverse

Alien Worlds is a renowned NFT Metaverse where one can play with unique digital items (NFTs), stake Trilium tokens to the planets, vote in elections, and run for planetary council.

With more than 4.75 million players since December 2020, 1.6 million monthly players, and more than 280,000 daily players, Alien Worlds has rapidly climbed the DappRadar ranking charts and inspired individuals to scale new heights of imagination and ingenuity in order to create, produce and develop in the Alien Worlds Metaverse.

