NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a leader in digital transformation and IT communications, announced today that it is working closely with global IT integrator SAIC to help government clients digitally transform their communications and IT infrastructure.

MetTel to Provide Digital Transformation Services to Government Clients with SAIC

MetTel provides a fully managed service for advanced network and voice capabilities that improve operational efficiency, as well as the cost advantages created by MetTel's super network which connects services from all major telecom and cable companies.

MetTel is currently assisting with a complete transformation of one government agency's voice and data network by converting numerous legacy technologies into an SD-WAN and IP voice architecture. This solution will provide the agency with cost savings while improving performance and increasing security. MetTel will utilize the most cost-effective access solution for all government sites, including LTE/4G/5G and satellite, if needed.

From government organizations that have ambitious modernization plans to those who are just getting started, MetTel can provide roadmap guidance as well as near-term execution of their objectives.

For the second consecutive year, MetTel's award-winning portfolio has been recognized as Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services (MNS), which includes SD-WAN, MPLS, TDM and other network technologies. In addition, MetTel's fully managed Mobility-as-a-Service offering has also received recognition from Gartner and is a top-performing partner to AT&T, Verizon, Apple and Samsung.

"We have already proven the value of our partnership with a major federal agency and have identified further opportunities for government transformation," said MetTel Federal SVP and General Manager, Rob Dapkiewicz.

MetTel has a growing Federal practice. Since 2020, MetTel has received contract awards from over one dozen federal agencies totaling over $2 billion in total contract value after all options. Over the last 18 months, MetTel has announced IT Communications projects with numerous city and federal agencies, including the Social Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, General Services Administration, United States Department of State, and the Veteran's Administration.

About MetTel

MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information visit mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at (877) 963-8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter. ™

