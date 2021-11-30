RHP Properties Announces Donation To Nonprofit No Kid Hungry On GivingTuesday Company Donates $10,000 On Behalf of Employees to Help Fight Childhood Hunger

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has announced a donation of $10,000 on GivingTuesday to No Kid Hungry, the only national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. The announcement was made by Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties.

RHP Properties employees Preston McNab, Jennifer Kucharski, Christopher Williams, Jose Cejudo and Leah Rodriguez present a $10,000 check to No Kid Hungry.

In the wake of the coronavirus, millions of children in the United States are still facing hunger – as many as 1 in 6 kids this year. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure those children are fed, as the crisis continues and in the recovery to follow. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, No Kid Hungry is helping kids, families and communities get the resources they need.

"On this GivingTuesday, RHP Properties is pleased to support the ongoing work of No Kid Hungry in their fight against hunger," said Partrich. "As we approach the holiday season, and as the pandemic continues and winter sets in, we are proud to continue our support to the dedicated team at No Kid Hungry as they work to ensure children and their families receive nutritious meals."

GivingTuesday is the global generosity movement, taking place this year on November 30. This will be the second donation made to No Kid Hungry from RHP Properties, with both donations totaling just over $23,000.

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 299 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 71,209 homes in 28 states.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

(PRNewsfoto/RHP Properties)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RHP Properties