Sakrete Updates Website and App to Help Concrete Pros Get the Job Done Right

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sakrete, the iconic concrete brand that celebrates its 85th anniversary this year, has launched a new website designed specifically for the concrete pro. With a clean, modern design, simplified navigation, helpful tools and enhanced educational content, the all-new Sakrete.com is a revolution in the pre-blended concrete industry.

"We know that pros are super busy, so our number one goal with the new site is speed," said Dave Jackson, Senior Brand Manager for Sakrete. "We've streamlined navigation and our communication strategy for every piece of information pros need. Less searching, less reading, more pro-grade information – all wrapped in completely updated Sakrete branding."

The site's new features include:

One-click access to the most important tools & resources

Improved product organization, now grouped by category: concrete work, masonry work and repairs.

Upgraded concrete calculators for every project type

A library of Project Pro Tips videos and articles

Enhanced dealer locator and "Buy Online" functionality with select retailers

Coming Soon: Ability to chat with the 866-SAKRETE team in real time

Sakrete has also upgraded its industry-exclusive mobile estimating app to help pros tackle more projects than ever before. Designed around your phone's Augmented Reality (AR) capabilities, the Sakrete App allows you to measure, estimate, find and buy the right product – in the right amount –straight from your phone.

The upgraded app adds Spanish language and metric measurement units, several new products, enhanced product recommendation algorithms and an all-new "Repairs" category to the existing slab pour and post-setting capabilities. These new features make it easier than ever to ditch the tape measure and switch to the Sakrete App. Download for free at Sakrete.com/App.

Visit the new Sakrete.com to learn more about the complete product line, expanded project guides and time-saving tools to do it right, do it fast and make it last.

About Sakrete

Sakrete, part of Oldcastle APG, a CRH company, invented the original bagged concrete mix in 1936 and is now a North American leader in bagged concrete materials. Sakrete has the right Pro-Grade products and a dedicated team of Technical Experts to help get every job done right. With Sakrete concrete mixes, there's no guesswork, just concrete solutions with superior results. Call 1-866-SAKRETE or visit http://www.sakrete.com.

