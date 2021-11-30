The Woodson Center Receives Major Gift from Barry Family Foundation to Support Upward Mobility Efforts in Poor Communities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodson Center today announced the award of a major gift from the John and Daria Barry Family Foundation to help local grassroots leaders solve social issues within their community. The foundation is giving $1.5 million to support Woodson Center $5,000 grants to local nonprofits and grassroots organizations that are focusing on upward mobility efforts in poor neighborhoods across the U.S.

"I have always believed that the answers to many of our problems can be found in the same zip code of the problem," said Bob Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center. "There are countless leaders across the country who are transforming their communities from the inside out and providing solutions to problems that are efficient, effective, and pragmatic. They just don't have the support and funding to scale their efforts. The Woodson Center wants to come alongside these local leaders and continue to empower them so that they can increase their impact. That is how we tackle America's social problems."

"This grant started with my admiration for Bob Woodson and all Bob stands for, including personal empowerment, accountability and achievement available to all who persevere," said John Barry of the John and Daria Barry Foundation. "The Woodson Center's Community Affiliates Network is transforming the way Americans think about policy, poverty, and redemption. This grant is another step planting the seeds of community renewal and transformation as we seek to assist unsung heroes doing daily work to develop the potential of their neighborhoods and improve the lives of their neighbors. We are grateful to support Bob Woodson as part of his mission to show others a path to a better life."

The Community Affiliates Network consists of over 500 organizations and nonprofits across the country that collaborate, share best practices, and support each other as community-minded grassroots leaders.

Led by former civil rights activist Bob Woodson, the Woodson Center works to empower indigenous leaders to address problems of their communities through innovative initiatives that increase public safety, spur upward mobility, and inspire racial unity in America. Learn more at www.WoodsonCenter.org

