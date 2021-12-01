CLEAR Expands To Terminal B At Newark Liberty International Airport In Time For Holiday Travel Rush

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CLEAR (NYSE:YOU) announced its trusted and secure identity technology and expedited lanes are now available at Newark Liberty International Airport's (EWR) Terminal B. With this expansion, CLEAR's expedited security lanes are now available at Terminals B and C just ahead of the busy holiday travel season.

CLEAR is located in 39 airports and with this expansion there are now 109 expedited lanes across the country. Members are able to use CLEAR's network of dedicated lanes to verify their identity simply by using their eyes, replacing the need to take out your wallet and driver's license. After verification, a CLEAR Ambassador escorts members through the dedicated lane and directly to TSA physical security.

Today's announcement will mean the creation of 14 new jobs, bringing CLEAR's local employment to 80, and an overall annual economic impact of $5.6 million for Newark Liberty International Airport and Newark. This expansion continues to build out CLEAR's footprint across the New York metropolitan region, with 10 security lanes across four airports, including EWR, John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and Westchester County Airport (HPN).

"We are proud to expand our partnership with the Port Authority of New York New Jersey and bring CLEAR's expedited lanes to holiday travelers," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, CLEAR CEO. "As experts warn of heavy travel and longer lines throughout the holiday season, our arrival at Newark Terminal B is well timed to help surprise and delight travelers."

"This is a critical part of the Port Authority's commitment to enhance the travel experience with innovative technology while implementing health and safety measures to keep travelers safe" said Port Authority Aviation Director Huntley A. Lawrence. "With the holiday travel season upon us, our expanded partnership with CLEAR provides customers with an additional way to improve travel through EWR with fast and secure service."

CLEAR Plus is an opt-in membership that costs just $15 a month billed annually with discounts available for Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and American Express members. Additionally, family members can be added to an existing CLEAR Plus account for just $60 per adult per year.

About CLEAR:

With CLEAR, you are always you. CLEAR's mission is to enable frictionless and safe journeys using your identity. With more than 8 million members and 100+ partners across North America, CLEAR's identity platform connects you to the cards in your wallet - transforming the way you live, work and travel. Trust and privacy are the foundation of CLEAR. We have a commitment to members being in control of their own information and never sell member data. CLEAR is at the highest level of security by U.S. government regulators and is also certified as Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the SAFETY Act.

