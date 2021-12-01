Kia America Beats Annual Sales Record with One Month Left in 2021 Calendar

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced November sales of 45,318 units guaranteeing the company will set an all-time annual record before the end of the year. November sales were led by Telluride and Sorento with 7,767 and 6,845 units delivered. In addition, Kia sold 77-percent of available inventory and continued to see increased demand for its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, sales of which have nearly doubled since this time last year, further demonstrating Kia's commitment to electrification.
"Breaking the all-time annual sales record with one month left in the sales cycle is concrete proof that demand for Kia vehicles is on the rise and has been throughout the year," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With the all-new Kia EV6 arriving soon and the Sportage, including hybrid and plug-in hybrid models arriving throughout the first half of 2022, we are confident that the interest in Kia will not wane anytime soon."
In addition to sales, November saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:
- The Kia Telluride named to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2022, which recognizes the best trucks and SUVs on the market.
- Kia's all-new 2022 EV6 crossover set GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS history, traveling 2,880.5 miles to cross the United States with the shortest required charging time in an electric vehicle. During the seven-day trip from New York City to Los Angeles, the EV6 beat the previous record holder, Tesla, by more than five and a half hours.
- Kia unveiled the electrified version of the brand's longest running nameplate at the Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS). The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (HEV) is the third model in an ongoing cadence of eco-minded offerings guided by Kia's global EV strategy, 'Plan S'. This newest Kia follows in the footsteps of the recently debuted EV6 and Sorento PHEV to serve as another example of Kia's multiple pathways to electrification.
MONTH OF NOVEMBER
YEAR-TO-DATE
Model
2021
2020
2021
2020
Rio
2,357
1,728
28,562
21,875
Forte
6,741
6,860
107,290
77,878
K5/Optima
5,938
7,541
86,837
74,087
Cadenza
N/A
99
249
1,136
Stinger
948
847
12,599
11,652
K900
N/A
22
85
272
Soul
4,505
4,767
71,139
66,416
Niro
1,946
1,144
23,744
15,900
Seltos
2,689
5,122
48,315
40,173
Sportage
4,330
7,039
88,567
76,428
Sorento
6,845
2,938
75,295
69,262
Telluride
7,767
8,993
86,186
65,305
Carnival/Sedona
1,252
797
24,042
11,957
Total
45,318
47,897
652,910
532,341
