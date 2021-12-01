Tetra Partner Network Expands to Meet Customer Demand for Movement to the R&D Data Cloud

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today the hiring of two life sciences experts to lead the growing Tetra Partner Network (TPN), reflecting a surge of customer interest and trust in the company and its open cloud network. Alan Millar, Ph.D., joins TPN as Vice President of Business Development, and Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., as Vice President of Product.

"Industry participants of all kinds – global pharmas, biotech startups, ELN and LIMS vendors, CROs, application developers, instrumentation companies, and more recognize that TetraScience uniquely accelerates R&D replatforming scientific data to the cloud because we have no allegiance beyond the data itself," says Patrick Grady, TetraScience Chairman and CEO. "I am thrilled to announce that Simon and Alan will focus their extensive industry expertise to enable our partners to create deep data value for customers who urgently want to move their digital journey into AI, ML, and data science."

Alan brings 20 years of leadership experience across Corporate Development, Biopharmaceutical Business Operations, and Product Management roles at Waters Corporation. He builds relationships with life science technology providers who want to work collaboratively to enrich the value of their scientific data. Alan helps partners increase their capacity to innovate and collaborate, ultimately contributing to moving the industry from an integration paradigm to one of productization, commercialization, monetization and joint product innovation.

With more than 20 years' experience leading high-performing business, software, and product teams within the life science industry, Simon helps Tetra partners define product and go-to-market strategies. Passionate about unlocking the power of data to increase efficiency and quality across the biopharmaceutical value chain, he is uniquely qualified to create growth through product strategy and solving complex customer problems. Simon worked at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Waters Corporation, where his responsibilities included leading global software teams and forging a SaaS business transformation.

The rapid growth of the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) demonstrates the necessity of a new paradigm of collaboration that replaces supplier silos with a network of partners. Every partner added to the network adds incremental value to customers.

"Biopharma R&D needs to unify and harmonize experimental data in the cloud in order to fully capitalize on the innovation potential of AI and data science. In turn, AI and data science will uncover insights that will accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics that extend and enhance human life," says Mr. Grady. "The TPN functions as a network multiplier to fully capitalize on that innovation potential."

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com .

