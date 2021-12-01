Unanet Selected as Top Workplace for 2021

DULLES, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions for the government contracting (GovCon), architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, today announced it was honored by Top Workplaces for its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and for its remote work program. The recognition further demonstrates Unanet's commitment to its community, its staff and its customers.

Top Workplaces evaluated Unanet's DEI and remote work environments based on detailed, submitted information and a robust survey of employees who offered honest feedback, sentiment and engagement with Unanet's values. Employee connection, mentorships and leadership were also measured.

"Despite being a software provider, we are a people-based business, but only with top talent, engagement, and a supportive, active environment can our people achieve our collective goals," said Stacy Critzer, Chief Human Resources Officer for Unanet. "Being selected as a Top Workplace further underscores the work we are doing to make Unanet the overall industry leader in ERP and CRM software, and the employer of choice for leading and emerging talent."

This year, Unanet has been recognized by a variety of prestigious organizations in addition to Top Workplaces. The Northern Virginia Tech Council recently selected Unanet to its Top 100 Tech firms, and Unanet CEO Craig Halliday to its Tech 100 Executive list. The Unanet United program is one of the region's most robust corporate efforts and includes initiatives such as the company's 'returnship' program which enables people who have left the workforce due to family needs to re-engage and continue their careers. Unanet also partners with George Mason University and Athens State University to support their curriculum for government contract accounting and, this year, awarded $30,000 to The Women's Center to fund teen mental health initiatives for the next three years.

In addition to culture awards, Unanet's products continue to lead the industry. The company was awarded the 2021 Gold-level Stevie® Award in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® and recognized for a variety of 'best of' honors from the leading analyst firm G2. Unanet's CRM solution was also selected by CUSTOMER Magazine for its 2021 CRM Excellence Award.

