Center Street Lending Corporation Launches New Mobile Site

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Center Street Lending announced the launch of its new mobile-friendly site, "Toolbox". Toolbox allows Center Street Lending's customers to manage all aspects of their projects and borrowing needs right on their mobile device. Customers can use Toolbox to apply for new loans, manage timelines and construction budgets, submit construction advances, request payoffs and make payments. Toolbox features a user-friendly mobile dashboard that empowers Center Street Lending's customers with seamless access to all their project financing needs.

Center Street Lending Hits $2 Billion Milestone Mark (PRNewsfoto/Center Street Lending)

Center Street Lending has been at the forefront of lending for residential investors and builders since 2010 and Toolbox further enables Center Street Lending to deliver its industry renowned customer service levels into the hands of its customers. "Toolbox will further improve our customer experience by providing our customers simplified access to all facets of their project borrowing needs," said Luis Montero, Servicing Manager.

Toolbox's Benefits for Center Street Lending Borrowers:

1. New Loan Requests:

Toolbox offers existing customers the resource to complete a new loan submission directly from their mobile device, simply by providing new project levels metrics and pushing a button, thereby freeing up customers to spend more time managing their projects and exploring new investment opportunities.

2. Customer Management of Active Projects:

Toolbox allows clear project level visibility to help customers keep track of current and prior project timelines.

Toolbox simplifies the challenges of keeping track of construction advances, budget balances and remaining availability and allows borrowers to seamlessly make advance requests. Center Street Lending customers can now effectively manage their loans from a mobile device, on the go.

New construction advances are completed via a simple upload of documents and pictures of the progress of the project, right from a mobile device.

3. Managing Payments and Payoffs:

Customers are now able to make payments from their mobile device, request payoff statements and easily see all loan metrics, including maturity dates.

4. Completed Projects:

Customers now have instant access to all completed projects/paid off loans and all related information to simplify their accounting and tax planning.

Toolbox offers Center Street Lending's thousands of customers a powerful tool to free-up their time so they can focus on their business and making more money. "All of our customers now have the ability to access and manage all of their project borrowing needs anytime, anywhere, all from the click of a button, directly from their mobile devices," said Montero.

If you have any questions regarding the newly developed site please contact servicing at (949) 404-1186.

About Center Street Lending. Provides lending solutions to residential real estate investors. Current loan programs include: Fix/Flip, Short and Long Term Rental, Bridge, Ground-Up Construction, 30 year DSCR and 5/1 Flex-Term in loan sizes from $100k-$15MM+. Center Street offers attractively priced loans, quick access and hassle-free IN-HOUSE draws, no hidden fees, transparent communication, and quick results. All loans are only for business purposes. Current markets include: AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, MD, NC, OR, TN, TX, VA, and WA. Submit an application with Center Street Lending today or give us a call at (949) 755-8305.

