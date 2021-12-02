Support Local Businesses
College Consensus Publishes Composite Ranking of the Best One-Year Online MBA Programs for 2022

Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus, a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published its ranking of the Best One-Year Online MBA Programs for 2022.

College Consensus Best Online 1-Year MBA Badge
Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings

To qualify for the One-Year Online MBA Programs ranking, an accredited college or university must offer a hybrid or online program and provide students with the ability to earn their MBA in 12 months or less. Programs were ranked using an average of published scores from the most respected business rankings, including U.S. News and World Report, The Economist, Forbes, Bloomberg Businessweek, and The Financial Times.

The Top 10 One-Year Online MBA Programs for 2022 (in alphabetical order) are:

American University - Kogod School of Business.
Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business
Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business and Economics
Pittsburg State University - Kelce College of Business
Texas Tech University - Rawls College of Business Administration
University of Florida - Warrington College of Business
University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business
University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business
University of Tennessee, Knoxville - Haslam College of Business
University of Texas - Permian Basin's College of Business

College Consensus is an innovative approach to college and graduate school rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/college-consensus-publishes-composite-ranking-of-the-best-one-year-online-mba-programs-for-2022-301436649.html

SOURCE College Consensus

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.