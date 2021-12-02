CTI BioPharma to Present at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit on Monday, December 6

SEATTLE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) today announced that management will provide a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit at 3:40 p.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.
Presentation details:
Event: JMP Securities Hematology & Oncology Summit
Date: Monday, December 6, 2021
Time: 3:40 p.m. ET
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay from the Investors section of CTI BioPharma's website at www.ctibiopharma.com.
About CTI BioPharma Corp.
We are a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers that offer a unique benefit to patients and their healthcare providers. We concentrate our efforts on treatments that target blood-related cancers where there is an unmet medical need. In particular, we are focused on developing and commercializing pacritinib, our product candidate currently in active late-stage development. We are headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
CTI BioPharma Investor Contacts:
Argot Partners
+212-600-1902
cti@argotpartners.com
