Expanding Cloud Computing Company, SkyTerra Technologies Adds Two Additional Team Members

NASHUA, N.H., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyTerra Technologies, a cloud computing company, has added two members to their customer success team, which currently maintains a 98 percent customer retention rate. Their recent hires are Bret Tartaglino and Ross Jordan.

Tartaglino joins the team as a Customer Success Manager. With over 20 years of experience, he has gained expertise in custom IT solution design that makes it possible for him to lead and create measurable technology projects that reduce downtime, strengthen security and foster growth.

Jordan also joins the team as a Customer Success Manager. He has a long history of successfully helping clients grow, globalize and maintain their business revenue via data insights and strategic development and deployment. Jordan has a passion for education, and is initiating a 501(c)(3) scholarship program to help at-risk children find the means to acquire critical sports equipment and have access to gyms, travel and other resources.

With the addition of Tartaglino and Jordan, SkyTerra remains an expanding NH cloud computing company that prioritizes customer success, is experienced in fostering growth in all areas and is committed to community engagement.

