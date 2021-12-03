Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Job Link

Coupa Software to Participate Virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), announced today that its management team will participate virtually in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)
Coupa Software (PRNewsfoto/Coupa Software)

The management team's live remarks, scheduled to begin at 12:00 pm PT (3:00 pm ET), can be accessed from Coupa's investor relations website at http://investors.coupa.com. A replay of the live webcast will also be available on this website for at least 90 days following the event.

About Coupa Software

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. To learn more about how Coupa can help you spend smarter, visit www.coupa.com. Read more on the Coupa Blog or follow @Coupa on Twitter.

###

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coupa-software-to-participate-virtually-in-the-barclays-global-technology-media-and-telecommunications-conference-301437320.html

SOURCE Coupa Software

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.