USW Oil Workers Will Protest ExxonMobil's Beaumont Lockout, CEO Woods at World Petroleum Congress

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) said that locked-out workers from the ExxonMobil oil refinery and blending and packaging plant in Beaumont, Texas, will rally at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the 2021 World Petroleum Congress at Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center.

United Steelworkers. (PRNewsFoto/United Steelworkers)

The locked-out union members will join Houston area labor activists and other supporters to spread the message that ExxonMobil needs to end the lockout, return the USW members to their jobs and negotiate in good faith for a fair contract.

On May 1, 2021, members of USW Local 13-243 reported for work and were turned away by ExxonMobil, despite the company recording $2.7 billion in earnings for the first three months of 2021.

The union has filed unfair labor practice charges with Region 16 of the National Labor Relations Board over what it considers the company's serious unlawful actions.

Locked-out workers from Beaumont will travel to the event and rally in Houston at 7:30 a.m.

Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities

WHO: Locked-out USW Local 13-243 members from ExxonMobil's refinery and blending/packaging plant in Beaumont; other union members; local and international union leaders



WHAT: Rally at the World Petroleum Congress to demand an end to the lockout



WHEN: Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 - 7:30 a.m.



WHERE: George R., Brown Convention Center, Houston, Texas (Avenida de las Americas)

More information, contact: Bryan Gross, 409-920-0575, or

Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, tmontana@usw.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)