The Korea Herald introduces: Seoul Business Agency to host "2021 TRADE WEEK" from December 7 to 10

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following announcement covered by koreaherald.com, the Seoul Business Agency (SBA) will host the 2021 TRADE WEEK in a hybrid online and offline format from December 7 to 10 on Sebitseom Island in Seoul. SBA is a city-run agency that supports overseas marketing and export expansion of SMEs.

The TRADE WEEK aims to provide opportunities for promising export companies to promote their products to international buyers. It will consist of diverse programs, including Online Biz Matching, Trade Conference, and Live Commerce & New Product Launch Show.

At the Online Biz Matching, SBA will provide SMEs with consultation meetings with overseas buyers and help them explore overseas markets. 300 SMEs will participate in 1,200 online meetings with 500 international buyers from more than 20 countries. SMEs will be matched with buyers in the five criteria: Beauty, Lifestyle (Fashion & Consumption Goods), Food, Medical/Quarantine, IT/Electronics.

The Trade Conference consists of keynote lectures and discussions to draw up strategies for export-promising countries and sectors in preparation for the post-COVID 19.

Behavioral scientist Jon Levy will deliver his keynote speech on the community world after COVID-19. He is well known for his research on influence, human relations, and decision-making.

In addition, Jeffrey D. Jones, Former Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea; Song Jae-hoon, Director of Naver Live Commerce; Jin-ho, Director of Digital Transformation Team of Lotte Home Shopping Inc.; Roh Hee-young, CEO of YG FOODS; and world-renowned economics scholar Barry Eichengreen will participate in the seminars and discussions.

The Live Commerce will also be prepared for SMEs that export beauty, food, and lifestyle products.

For the New Product Launch Show, four export companies have been selected through a separate screening process, and their products will be introduced.

SBA CEO Kim Hyun-woo said, "The world is preparing to revitalize global trade again, starting with a gradual transition to the 'Living with COVID-19'. In line with these changes, the Seoul Business Agency prepared the 2021 TRADE WEEK to help small and medium-sized enterprises in the city advance into the global market." He added, "We hope this event will be of practical help to SMEs and further enhance Seoul's status as a global trade hub."

More information can be found on www.tradeweek.kr.

