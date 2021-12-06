PharmAbcine to participate in J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and Biotech Showcase during "J.P. Morgan Week 2022"

DAEJEON, South Korea, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that Dr. Jin-San Yoo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PharmAbcine is invited to participate in 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference over January 10-13, 2022. The Company will also present at Biotech Showcase 2022 during the J.P. Morgan Week.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference (BIO @ JPM) 2022

Date: January 10-13, 2022

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

Event: Biotech Showcase 2022

Date: January 10-12, 2022 (in-person, San Francisco, U.S)

January 17-19, 2022 (Virtually)

Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/

At these events, Dr. Yoo and the Company's business development team will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to introduce PharmAbcine's business and explore potential investment, licensing deals, and co-development opportunities for the main pipelines.

The Company's main pipelines include olinvacimab, PMC-403, and PMC-309.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline and is undergoing multiple global clinical trials. In early September 2021, PharmAbcine received HREC (Human Research Ethics Committees) approval for a Phase II olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo study for the treatment of mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) in Australia. Also, a Phase II olinvacimab mono study for bevacizumab-nonresponding rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme) patients at multiple sites in both U.S. and Australia, and two Phase Ib olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo trials in mTNBC and rGBM in Australia are still ongoing.

PMC-403 is a Tie2-activating fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a wide range of indications. PMC-403 is currently being developed for treating neovascular ophthalmology indications, including AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DR (Diabetic Retinopathy), and DME (Diabetic Macular Edema). The GLP-Tox studies of PMC-403 are ongoing to evaluate the safety profile, and the Company expects global clinical trials in 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. VISTA, an immune checkpoint receptor mainly expressed on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells), is known to play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells. In the nonclinical studies, it has been discovered that PMC-309 inhibits VISTA pathways, induces T cell activation and leads to better anti-tumor effects. PMC-309 is also undergoing GLP-Tox studies, and it will enter a global clinical trial in 2022.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team

E-mail: bd@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

For investor relations and public relations inquiries, please contact:

IR/PR Team

Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: paul.kim@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4270 2632

Sungjun Park, Associate

E-mail: sungjun.park@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4270 2637

