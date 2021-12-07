Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud Named "2021 New Product of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced that the company's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform has been named "2021 New Product of the Year" by the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business.



Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud Named 2021 New Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group

Informatica announced the Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) this year at its annual conference in April to help businesses with the industry's only end-to-end cloud data management platform that can manage data across any system, any cloud, multi-cloud or hybrid. Powered by CLAIRE, Informatica's AI engine, IDMC processes 23 trillion transactions on the cloud each month and helps companies overcome the challenges of data fragmentation and complexity on a single, cloud-native platform that enables customers to make smarter data-driven decisions across the enterprise with security at its core.

"We are thrilled to see the recognition IDMC has received in a short amount of time from our customers, partners and industry leaders like the Business Intelligence Group," said Jitesh Ghai, Chief Product Officer. "Easier access to data intelligence will become more and more critical as companies strive to stay competitive and innovate across all levels of their business. IDMC is designed to help companies with greater access to trusted data to drive true digital transformation."

"We are so proud to reward Informatica for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, empowers businesses to realize the transformative power of data. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC), powered by AI and a cloud-first, cloud-native, end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, empowering enterprises to modernize and advance their data strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 84 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

The information provided herein is subject to change without notice. In addition, the development, release and timing of any product or functionality described today remain at the sole discretion of Informatica and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific products or functionality in the future.

Contact:

Informatica Public Relations

prteam@informatica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Informatica