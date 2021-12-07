Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics Celebrates Significant Milestones in 2021

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics, one of the fastest-growing multi-disciplinary dental group practices in the country, has several major achievements to celebrate as 2021 comes to a close. Though the COVID-19 pandemic created significant challenges for the dental industry, Rodeo Dental never wavered in its commitment to provide high-end dental care and community support for underserved communities.

Rodeo Dental was founded in 2008 in the heart of Fort Worth, Texas, with a mission to provide every child and family the key to access high-end dental care—regardless of status, means or location. That mission has been the catalyst for major growth this year, as Rodeo Dental expanded operations into regions in Colorado where access to high-end dental care is a challenge. The group opened six new locations in 2021, including three practices in Colorado, with plans for further expansion in 2022.

"It is truly our mission that makes Rodeo Dental stand apart from the rest. We strive to be the one-stop shop that provides high-quality affordable dental care and an exceptional experience for the entire family," said Dr. Yahya Mansour, Chief Dental Officer at Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics. "Our award-winning team members do everything we can to deliver on this mission, from volunteering services and teaching proper dental care to offering flexible payment options and more."

In addition to giving every family the key to access high-end dental care, the Rodeo Dental partners are also committed to running a practice that allows for the betterment of their local communities. Since its inception, the group has made it a priority to use its business as a force for social good by supporting charitable organizations such as Dentists Who Care and the LEAP Foundation.

Their social responsibility efforts and mission-driven orientation enabled Rodeo Dental to achieve another major milestone this year – being named a Certified B Corporation by B Lab. The Certified B Corporation status shows that a business meets the highest standards for positive social and environmental impact. In 2021, Rodeo Dental became the first in the dental service industry to achieve this status.

Additionally, B Lab annually recognizes and honors the top-performing Certified B Corporations within each impact area, an initiative they call the Best For The World™ program. In July 2021, Rodeo Dental was awarded 2021 Best For The World: Governance for its best practices regarding mission, ethics, accountability and transparency.

Of the more than 4,000 Certified B Corporations across the globe, just 12 were honored with this recognition in the largest size company category of 250+ employees. Rodeo Dental is one of only four U.S.-based companies to be recognized in the category, and more importantly, is the only dental service organization in the world to ever achieve an honor of this caliber.

"These achievements raise the bar in terms of continued performance and community expectation, and the Rodeo Dental team is up to the challenge," said Dr. Saam Zarrabi, partner at Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics. "We will continue to deliver on our mission and use our business as a force for social good as we introduce new services at our practices, establish new community partnerships across markets, and expand our national footprint in 2022."

About Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics

Rodeo Dental & Orthodontics is one of the fastest growing, multi-specialty dental groups in the country. Born in the Fort Worth Stockyards, the company's team of 100+ award-winning doctors provide a full range of general dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery, and board-certified pediatric dental services in 35 locations throughout the states of Texas and Colorado.

Rodeo fuels its brand reputation by providing a high-end Patient Experience. Rodeo has the largest production stages in the healthcare industry, with themed lobbies, upscale audio/visual equipment, and colorful window graphics that set the mood and experience backdrop. Additional color, music, fashion, and team vibe are mixed in to create an interactive pop art experience that sparks emotion and fuels one-of-a-kind interactions that patients share and remember.

Patients are fanatical about the Rodeo brand and have submitted over 50,000 5-Star Google & Facebook reviews. The dentists and the company have won numerous awards including Best Place to Work in Fort Worth two years in a row, achieved certified B-Corp status, and were awarded Best for the World 2021. For more information, visit www.rodeodental.com.

