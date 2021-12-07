Tuya Smart Partners with TÜV SÜD to Boost Testing and Certification for Smart Devices

The new partnership aims for easier security certification for Tuya ecosystem partners and driving adoption of smart products in the market

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA), a leading global IoT development platform, has established a long-term strategic partnership with TÜV SÜD, the German training, auditing, testing, and certification enterprise.

Following the announcement that Tuya's Wi-Fi+Bluetooth module with model no. WBR3 has obtained TÜV SÜD's ETSI EN 303 645 evaluation and AoC, the partnership will promote certification and marking services to Tuya's ecosystem partners and ensure safety mechanisms meet all relevant industry standards.

"The rapid development of the Internet of Things industry is reshaping people's lives. As the world's leading companies in the industry, Tuya and TÜV SÜD should comply with new requirements, and demand new technologies to provide more efficient and customized devices for network devices and services to meet customer needs. Tuya Smart's global developer ecosystem can help companies produce safe smart products for end users, and promote the continued growth of the smart market. We are full of confidence in the long-term cooperation with Tuya Smart." said Ashley Chan, Senior Vice President, CPS, TÜV SÜD.

"To unleash the full potential of the Tuya platform, we need a global security ecosystem of education, standardization, testing, and certification," said Ruixin Zhou, co-founder and CTO of Tuya Smart. "We take security issues very seriously. With the aim to deliver increased consumer confidence in smart products, we adhere to the most stringent standards and certify our modules with TÜV SÜD. We are very excited to expand our partnership with TÜV SÜD. This partnership will help create a robust foundation for more efficient safety certification for our customers, unleashing more potential of the Tuya platform."

Tuya provides a wide variety of IoT solutions to manufacturers, brands, OEMs, and retail chains to transform products into smart devices and systems. Devices smart-enabled by Tuya are selling through over 100,000 online and offline channels worldwide. Tuya has taken a comprehensive approach to security, looking for independent security institutes to design and implement secure product solutions.

About TÜV SÜD

Founded in 1866 as a steam boiler inspection association, the TÜV SÜD Group has evolved into a global enterprise. More than 25,000 employees work at over 1,000 locations in about 50 countries to continually improve technology, systems and expertise. They contribute significantly to making technical innovations such as Industry 4.0, autonomous driving and renewable energy safe and reliable.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) is a global IoT development platform that builds interconnectivity standards to bridge the intelligent needs of brands, OEMs, developers, and retail chains across a broad range of smart devices and industries. Tuya connects different intelligent scenarios and smart devices by providing hardware development tools, integrating global cloud services, and offering a smart business development platform. Tuya provides comprehensive smart empowerment from technology to marketing to foster a neutral, open, and accessible developer ecosystem.

