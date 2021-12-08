11 Outstanding Years: Garfield Refining Voted Best Dental Refiner of 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garfield Refining has been named North America's "Best Dental Scrap Refiner" by Dentaltown Magazine for the eleventh year in a row. Founded in 1892, Garfield Refining is a third-generation, family-owned precious metal refinery located in Philadelphia.

Garfield Refining voted

When this award category was created in 2011 by Dentaltown Magazine, leading dental professionals throughout North America identified Garfield as the clear and undisputed winner. In the eleven years since, Garfield has secured this award every year. Given a choice between Garfield and its competition, the dental community continues to express its preference in Garfield as the industry-favorite refining partner.

This is not an accomplishment that Garfield takes lightly. Garfield's history is a story of service, and the Townie Choice Awards are how the dental industry recognizes its most-trusted partners. In the nearly 130 years since its inception, Garfield has served over one million loyal clients.

Garfield's commitment to service extends outside of the dental industry. In addition to providing refining services to jewelers, pawnbrokers, gold buyers, and private sellers, Garfield also donates a significant amount of time and resources to serving its community. Earlier in the year, Garfield was awarded the Corporate Steward Award by the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership for leading cleanup efforts in the surrounding community.

"It is with tremendous pride and gratitude that Garfield Refining accepts this award," says Garfield Refining CEO Morgan Kerrissey. "Garfield moves into the new year aiming for a second decade of demonstrated excellence, with the same commitment to providing its customers with the industry's most incredible refining solutions."

About Garfield Refining: Garfield Refining is a 130-year-old precious metals refinery that buys gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. Family-owned and operated in Philadelphia, PA, since the 1800s, Garfield Refining has received an A+ by the Better Business Bureau and is involved with outreach efforts in the city. To learn more, call 877-970-2381 or visit the official website at http://www.garfieldrefining.com/.

