Burns & Levinson Attorneys Named to Boston Magazine's Inaugural Top Lawyers List

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & Levinson announced today that Lisa Cukier, Christine Fletcher, Ellen Zucker, and Christopher Wurster have been named to Boston Magazine's inaugural Top Lawyers list, which recognizes lawyers in the Greater Boston area for their excellence in legal work. All of the attorneys on the Top Lawyers list were selected by their peers as being among the best attorneys in the region.

Lisa Cukier was selected as one of the Top Divorce and Family Law Lawyers. Cukier, who co-chairs the firm's Private Client Group and is a member of the firm's Executive Committee, splits her practice between trusts and estate litigation and complex strategic family law matters involving high net worth families and individuals. She also has a niche practice in mental health law and addiction/eating disorder strategic intervention matters. She is often asked to serve as a trustee and fiduciary, private adjudicator for creative resolution of challenging custody and guardianship disputes, Special Master, Guardian ad Litem, and as a mediator.

Christine Fletcher was selected as one of the Top Trusts and Estate Lawyers. Fletcher, who chairs the firm's Trusts & Estates Group and co-chairs the Private Client Group, is known for her over 20 years of experience in advising clients on estate planning, trust and estate administration, probate litigation, and family business matters. She is highly-regarded for her estate planning work involving complicated situations such as international assets, family business succession planning, second marriages, divorce, and blended families. She is a highly-read, regular contributor for Forbes.com writing on successfully managing trusts and estates.

Ellen Zucker was selected as one of the Top Employment Lawyers. Zucker is a partner in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group, where she focuses her practice on employment and business litigation, as well as matters involving governmental investigations and whistleblowing. She has won landmark victories at trial and on appeal where she has championed the rights of individuals in the workplace in cases involving claims of discrimination, sexual harassment and retaliation. She has also represented corporations in their employment and business litigation, so she brings a unique dual perspective to every strategic decision made on behalf of her clients.

Christopher Wurster was selected as one of the Top Employment Lawyers. Wurster is an attorney in the firm's Business Litigation & Dispute Resolution Group and Employment Group, where he represents individuals in cases involving discrimination, harassment, disability accommodations, retaliation, wage and hour issues, and breach of contract as well counseling clients on employment related agreements.

